Netflix supports the actor and discusses the continuation of the Umbrella Academy

Following a press release, the Umbrella Academy actor announced that Ellen Page is no longer. From now on, it will be Elliot Page to shine on the big and small screen!

Elliot Page has all of the support from Netflix

It is full of emotion and transparency that actor Elliot Page published his trans on social networks yesterday. The Juno and X-Men star then took the opportunity to send a message of peace and continue his fight against harassment of the LGBTQ + community.

The news of his appearance was particularly well received, and a number of personalities were quick to express their support for the actor. Among all of these news items, Netflix found its own:

So proud of our superhero. WE LOVE YOU, ELLIOT! I can’t wait to see you in season 3.

As you will understand, in addition to this demonstration of love, the platform uses this message to formalize the return of Elliot in the Umbrella Academy series, in which he plays Vanya Hargreeves. As the icing on the cake, Netflix took matters into its own hands and rushed to change the actor’s first name across all content.

This news was particularly well received by the American support group for LGBTQ + artists. She recalled that “transgender actors can and must play both transgender and cisgender characters. Elliot must be able to play all kinds of roles in the future.” .

The showbiz world welcomes Elliot with open arms

Let the 33 year old actor calm down, he is far from being alone in his struggle. The production company Searchlight Pictures, behind the film Juno, which made Elliot Page famous, wanted to support him on Twitter.

. @ TheElliotPage – You have been part of the Searchlight family since Juno. We are very pleased that you took this bold step to confirm your identity. We congratulate you on this important moment of visibility and representation for the LGBTQ + community and for everyone https://t.co/drQYLt1YlN

1st December 2020

You’ve been part of the Searchlight family since Juno. We are so happy for you that you took this brave step to confirm your identity. At this important time, we congratulate you on the visibility and representation of the LGBTQ + community and for everyone

Other public figures have also mobilized. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also congratulated his compatriot Canadian on his approach.

Thank you, Elliot, for sharing these words and telling your truth. Your valor and strength are inspiring, and your authenticity and vulnerability will mean so much to so many. Sophie and I wish you all the best and we send all of our support to you – and the trans community -. https://t.co/6F2rtXB85U

December 2, 2020

Thank you, Elliot, for sharing these words and clarifying your truth. Your courage and strength are an inspiration, and your authenticity and vulnerability mean so much to many people. Sophie and I wish you all the best and we send all of our support to you – and the trans community -.