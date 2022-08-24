Romantic Killer anime to premiere on Netflix on October twenty seventh, 2022. Pic credit score: Domerica/YouTube

It appears with every passing day, the Fall 2022 anime season unveils one other anime for followers to anticipate, and with Netflix saying their new Romantic Killer anime, as we speak is not any totally different. It’s a great factor October 2022 is simply getting nearer as a result of it’s getting arduous to attend for all this new content material.

Together with the collection announcement, Netflix additionally dropped a teaser trailer on their Twitter account. The trailer not solely gave viewers a primary take a look at the anime however revealed the discharge date of October 27, 2022.

Studio Domerica will deal with the manufacturing of the present. They’re recognized for producing collection comparable to The World Ends with You the Animation. They’ve additionally assisted on a lot of tasks, together with the Persona franchise, Yowamushi Pedal, Pokemon, and extra. Directing the collection will likely be Kazuya Ichikawa, who has beforehand directed collection like The World Ends with You the Animation and Burning Kabaddi.

In the intervening time, it’s unclear what number of episodes Romantic Killer can have or if it is going to observe the weekly launch schedule that a number of current Netflix reveals, like Komi Can’t Talk, have.

What is going to the Romantic Killer anime be about?

Whereas followers of the Romantic Killer manga are absolutely excited to see the collection get a tv adaptation, different anime followers could also be questioning what to anticipate from the present.

Primarily based on the collection by Wataru Momose, Romantic Killer tells the story of Anzu, a teenage woman whose life is turned upside when she is transported into an alternate actuality by a wierd magical creature. All of a sudden her days of gaming, having fun with snacks, and hanging out together with her cat are changed with making an attempt to outlive on this unusual new place. On prime of her already unlucky circumstances, she’s compelled to change into allies with Tsukasa Kazuki, some of the in style guys from faculty. As if her life couldn’t get any worse, she may even need to admit that Tsukasa Kazuki really isn’t that unhealthy of a man.

What voice actors are hooked up to the collection thus far?

Together with the collection, a few of the important forged members for Romantic Killer have been additionally introduced.

Enjoying Anzu Hoshino, the collection’ important character, will likely be Rie Takahashi. She has beforehand had roles in lots of in style reveals like Hire-A-Girlfriend and Classroom of the Elite.

Enjoying Lili, the lovely creature that transports Anzu to her new life, is actress Mikako Komatsu. Her voice might be heard in reveals like Jujutsu Kaisen and Don’t Toy with me Miss Nagatoro.

What is going to the opening track be?

Simply when it appeared like there couldn’t be any extra bulletins concerning a collection that has but to air, another little bit of thrilling information was launched as properly.

In a retweet in regards to the new Romantic Killer anime, Japanese singer YURiKA, revealed that she could be protecting the opening track for the collection. The track will likely be titled ROMA ☆ KiRA.