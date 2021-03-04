Netflix reveals the first trailer for its superhero comedy

Tired of Captain America and his little Avengers friends? Netflix has exactly what it needs for you. Thunder Force fits into the small world of superheroes, but much more daring …

Heroines like no other

Netflix has made several attempts to google the superhero page. This resulted in films such as Project Power and This Is Us The Heroes. Before trying the coast again in this medium, the streaming giant decided to steer the superhero genre in the opposite direction.

Thunder Force will hit Netflix on April 9th. The production is a school comedy that caricatures something that is currently being done in the superhero field. Two 50-year-old women put on their best suits to face evil in Chicago.

Emily Santon is a prominent scientist who managed to come up with a formula that can give superpowers to anyone. Through this process, your former best friend, who was not followed up for a long time, will finally inherit a superpower and combination of circumstances that promise to be funny.

The bottom of the production

In the production of the daring comedy we find Ben Falcone (Tammy, Superintelligence), who introduces his partner Melissa McCarthy (Les Flingueuses, SOS Fantômes) on the occasion. The actress will also star in the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as fake Hela, who plays Lydia, the strong woman of the Thunder Force.

She will then make a pair with Emily Santon, who can make herself invisible. The scientist is stored by Octavia Spencer, who can be found in productions such as The Figures of Shadow or The Color of Emotions.

Hopefully the heroines can save Chicago from King’s clutches. All with humor, gags and school jokes!