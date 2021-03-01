Netflix reveals new favorite superheroes

We recently unveiled 14 Netflix original series that we should check out carefully in 2021. Among them is Jupiter’s Legacy, an adaptation of the comics by Mark Millar and Frank Quietly. The designer also loaned his pencil to produce the promotional video for Netflix. While you wait for the fateful date of May 7th, 2021, we invite you to discover some images of this new fiction.

the casting in pictures

New images are available for the Jupiter’s Legacy series, which will be available on Netflix on May 7th. If we are to believe the books summary, here is the starting point for our heroes’ adventures:

“In 1932, the search for a mysterious source of strength leads Sheldon Sampson, his brother Walter and a small group of allies on a quest around the world. Decades later, Sheldon and Walter have become supermen celebrated for their heroism. A new generation has to take over and this mission promises to be very difficult. “That is very promising.

We have: Josh Duhamel (Sheldon Sampson / The Utopian), Ben Daniels (Walter Sampson / Brainwave), Leslie Bibb (Grace Sampson / Lady Liberty), Elena Kampouris (Chloe Sampson), Andrew Horton (Brandon Sampson), Mike Wade (Fitz Small / The Flare) and Matt Lanter (George Hutchene / Skyfox) and of course Tyler Mane as the vicious black star.

Netflix on the way to adapting comics

The photos (available below) leave no doubt: Jupiter’s legacy is sure to have great success when it is released next spring. Netflix has reiterated its desire to find more and more fantastic and science fiction comics to customize, as shown by series such as Shadow and Bone, The Umbrella Academy, and The Witcher. It remains to be seen what challenges await a whole new generation of supermen with the limitations of the modern world.

