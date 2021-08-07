Netflix promises explosive season 4 with a new trailer

Stranger Things is possibly one of the iconic series of the last decade. Almost on its own, it justified Netflix’s success as a subscription streaming platform and sparked a pretty impressive 80s revival. While we’re looking for news on Season 4, Netflix just shared a new trailer of unreleased images.

News from Hawkins at last

It’s been over two years since season 3 of Stranger Things was released. July 4th, 2019 to be exact. Consisting of eight episodes, we found our group of friends Mike, Eleven, Will, Lucas and Dustin and everyone else in a race against time to protect the city from the monsters … and ourselves from the Russians. Russians we don’t want to say goodbye to as one of the last trailers in the series put them in the spotlight with a huge spoiler that we’re going to avoid you guys.

And yet there was a new trailer recently. This picks up on a lot of old iconic blueprints from previous seasons, but also includes a few new ones that we’ll talk about later. The important thing here is that the announced release date for the project is at the end of this new trailer for Stranger Things: 2022. It cannot be said whether it will be the beginning of the year or the end of the year, although it is more. that Netflix will release the series between midsummer and Halloween, as in previous seasons. Needless to say, some fans were very disappointed. In the meantime, let’s let you enjoy this new trailer.

Stranger Things: The threat comes from the east

In the previous trailers we had been able to see a little more about Eleven, in one of the experience centers, but also about Jim Hopper, who lives well in a Soviet labor camp but is in bad shape. This latest trailer presents us with some interesting new pics to watch, like the last one in which Hopper gets pissed off with a big flamethrower. We also have the opportunity to use the phrase “Eleven, are you listening?” to hear again. (11, are you listening?) Indicates that the character’s past should be further explored.

Netflix had also announced that Season 4 would offer the opportunity to see new supporting characters, and the trailer confirms this with the presence of Grace Van Dien as Chrissy, who visibly choreographs the Pom cheerleaders. Also, it had been announced that the series would monitor a larger geographic area than before, which left Hawkins a little behind. Finally, the pictures of the main protagonists show that they have grown (normally, after three years), which could mean that season 4 would also happen a few years after season 3 of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things 4, in 2022. pic.twitter.com/N4Ky4B1hwO

August 6, 2021

I arrive a little after the war, but I’m SO HYPÉ! Strong 2022, can’t wait for this season 4 of #StrangerThings. ud83d udd25 # StrangerThings4 https://t.co/DE5E2cojwI

August 6, 2021

if you’ve been waiting for season 4 of Stranger Things since 2019 … # StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/f4MWrxxZDF

August 1, 2021

but wsh what do you mean by @NetflixFR they’ve been salivating us for a week by saying they’ll announce a date while the date is 2022 ??! c well we are tired there #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/hCkuYJy6DQ

August 6, 2021

FINALLY SEEING AGAIN pic.twitter.com/JDId6ChJIO

August 6, 2021

Cant wait to see my girls again pic.twitter.com/pGkEXoet4M

August 6, 2021