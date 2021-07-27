Netflix launches the Pokémon series in a completely new format

Many of us grew up with the Pokémon license, through anime, but also through cards that were exchanged during the break or simply collected and set aside. Netflix is ​​now relying on this cult license to win even more fans, and the news is already making a lot of noise online. A survey awaits you at the end of the article so that we can get your opinion on the subject.

An announcement that makes a lot of noise

We just learned that the Netflix platform will offer its subscribers a Pokémon live-action series, the very first in history.

This ad has already been shared by many internet users on the web. It’s not so illogical for Netflix to look at the top-grossing media franchise of all time and the fourth-largest video game franchise of all time for the purpose of attracting potential new subscribers. What will this new series look like? We already have some (humble) information on this subject.

What will this new Pokémon series look like?

With Detective Pikachu (2019) being the very first live-action Pokémon movie, many have already imagined that the series proposed by Netflix would look like the movie, and they are right: according to our initial information on the subject, the series should be be inspired by the style of Detective Pikachu. Detective Pikachu was released in 2019 and grossed no less than $ 433 million at the box office.

No details of the series’ plot have been leaked at the moment, and that’s because the series is only in the early stages of its development. However, we already know that Lucifer’s co-showrunner Joe Henderson is linked to the writing of the series.

And you what do you think Is this new live-action series likely to win you over in the future? We will let you answer this question via our survey as well as via our comment area! And if you are interested in upcoming video game releases, you can enjoy the latest game announced for 2022, which is a cross between Pokémon and Fortnite and is already much discussed.