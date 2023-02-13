Netflix Is Removing All 5 Seasons Of ‘Arrested Development’

Arrested Growth is leaving Netflix Credit score: Netflix

Netflix is eradicating Arrested Growth from its streaming catalog in a single month in response to a discover the streaming large has positioned on the present’s touchdown web page. All 5 seasons—the primary three that initially aired on Fox and the ultimate two that Netflix produced—can be taken off the streaming service. This would be the first time {that a} Netflix Unique has been faraway from Netflix, although it’s not completely with out precedent.

In keeping with Selection:

Whereas the “Arrested Growth” touchdown web page on Netflix is already alerting viewers that March 14 is the final day to look at the sequence, that also appears to be topic to vary. Norwegian crime drama “Lilyhammer,” which was billed because the first-ever Netflix authentic, was introduced to be leaving the service final 12 months, however a licensing renewal on the final hour allowed the sequence to proceed streaming. But when the removing of “Arrested Growth does undergo,” it will likely be the primary time Netflix has scrubbed its personal authentic content material — one thing that has change into a pattern as of late on platforms like HBO Max and Showtime.

Arrested Growth, which starred Jason Bateman, Jeffrey Tambor, Michael Cera, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi and Alia Shawkat, was cancelled again in 2006 (almost twenty years in the past!) and revived in 2012 by Netflix for 2 closing seasons earlier than being cancelled as soon as once more. Many contemplate these two closing seasons to be the worst of the bunch, however at the very least the present was in a position to tie up some free ends, which is greater than we are able to say for a lot of precise Netflix Originals. Season 4 aired in 2013 and Season 5 dropped in two installments in 2018 and 2019, making this one of the crucial bizarrely stretched out exhibits ever made.

The present, like many others, took a PR hit when considered one of its stars, Jeffrey Tambor, was accused of harassment on the present Clear. Tambor was additionally accused of dangerous conduct by co-star Jessica Walter on Arrested Growth.

It’s unclear what occurs to the present when (and if) it’s faraway from Netflix on March 14th. Licensing points between twentieth Century (now owned by Disney) and Netflix might put its future in an ungainly place. The primary three seasons are at present additionally streaming on Hulu, one other Disney-owned streaming service. What is going to occur to the fourth and fifth season is anybody’s guess.

Really, this can be a unusual time for the streaming trade.

P.S. We nonetheless want to avoid wasting Raised By Wolves!

