Netflix is ​​trolling The Suicide Squad in the best possible way

While The Suicide Squad has been in theaters since July 28, Netflix has trolled the movie in the best possible way.

Suicide mission …

In a tweet, Netflix mocked James Gunn’s film and shared the trailer for another loosely similar film from 2010.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, is an adaptation of the John Ostrander comic book. In the blockbuster, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruits newcomers including Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) to join Task Force X of Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). Along with the famous Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), this new team of crazy villains, armed to the teeth, is sent on a new suicide mission.

James Gunn’s first film in the DC Universe was eagerly awaited, and the various trailers already show the chaotic and bloody humor of the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and 2. In fact, the latter has announced a considerable number of corpses. While fans and critics praise Gunn’s vision that honors the comics, The Suicide Squad is already certified as “fresh” in English by Rotten Tomatoes, meaning it received between 60 and 70% of positive ratings.

Netflix is ​​therefore making fun of James Gunn’s film with this piercing tweet, which also presents another group on a suicide mission. While The Suicide Squad is currently on, the streaming giant is promoting another, vaguely similar film, the title of which is revealing: The Losers. The tweet also comes to overshadow HBO’s final film, in fact the 2010 film has found a new breath and is ranked at the top of Netflix trends this week.

This troop of soldiers is on a suicide mission to take revenge on the man who betrayed them.

Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Zoe Saldana star in The Losers – now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/DixHXON5ER

August 5, 2021

“This squad of soldiers is on a suicide mission to take revenge on the man who betrayed them. Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Zoe Saldana play The Losers, available on Netflix.”

… and a loser gang

Directed by Sylvain White, The Losers is an adaptation of the 2010 comic book of the same name by Andy Diggle and tells the story of a Special Forces group sent to Bolivia to arrest a major drug dealer. But Max, the head of the operation, actually traps the group. There he abandons them and returns to the USA, where he wants to sell a powerful weapon to terrorists. With the help of the mysterious Aisha, the group manages to return to America, where they try to thwart Max’s dangerous project.

Written by Peter Berg and James Vanderbilt, and with Idris Elba, Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Columbus Short. Like Morgan’s character in the trailer “CIA? NSA? Special Forces? We are not them – [ce sont eux] big nazes. ”The Losers therefore tells the story of losers sent on a doomed mission, much like the squad from The Suicide Squad.

