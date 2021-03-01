Netflix is ​​sweeping everything over its 2021 Golden Globes

The Netflix platform recently rewarded us with some great new releases like The Lady’s Game, Lupine, and other original series and films. The success of these programs had an impact on the 2021 Golden Globes awards ceremony, as the platform won several of the awards in question. If you missed the ceremony, here is a list of the rewards Netflix has received.

The nominations on the Netflix page

We learned a few weeks ago that Netflix had no fewer than 42 nominations for this 78th Golden Globes ceremony. The platform therefore expected a lot from this ceremony, which will take place virtually (requires pandemic) to receive the long-awaited consecration. Last year, during the 2020 edition, Netflix already had 34 nominations but ended up with two trophies.

Did this 78th ceremony crown the famous platform? We can definitely say that this is the best year in terms of awards for Netflix, having won 6 awards in the Series category and 2 in the Film category.

The rewards Netflix received at the Golden Globes 2021

Here is the list of rewards the platform has received:

Best Drama Series: Die Krone Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin in Die Krone Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor in Die Krone Best Supporting Actress in a Series: Gillian Anderson in Die Krone Best Miniseries or TV Film: Le Jeu de la Dame.

Best Actress in a Miniseries or a Telephoto: Anna Taylor-Joy (Beth in Checkers’ Play) Best Actress in a Dramatic Film: Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Blues. The award was given posthumously and the actor’s wife tearfully accepted it.

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for best actor in a motion picture drama on behalf of her late husband @chadwickboseman at # GoldenGlobes.pic.twitter.com / UOgdLlnA52

March 1, 2021 Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin for The Chicago Seven.

The Netflix platform has received 8 out of 27 awards, which is a first in history. In your opinion, were these awards deserved? Do not hesitate to answer our survey as well as the comment section!