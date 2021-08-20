Netflix is ​​still increasing its prices, internet users are angry

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 20, 2021
0

After revealing the agenda of its future releases, the world leader in streaming platforms increased the price of its subscriptions in France.

New addition to Netflix

Having hundreds, if not thousands, of films and series, cult or original, in one place is quite tempting. Especially when that content is available at a relatively low price. Netflix’s promise a few years ago to provide inexpensive access to a wide variety of audiovisual content fundamentally revolutionized the way we consume films and series.

However, Netflix prices have tended to rise in recent years, and the platform has just unveiled its new price list, according to our colleagues from the Journal du Net. This price increase in France, the first in two years, follows the increase in US territory decided by the platform.

The essential plan goes from 7.99 euros to 8.99 euros. The standard plan goes from 11.99 euros to 13.49 euros. The premium plan goes from 15.99 euros to 17.99 euros.

This revision of the price list was justified by Netflix with the improvement of the platform and the increase in the number of original productions.

However, we will be surprised that the Essential package has also increased, while the price in France has remained unchanged since the launch of Netflix in our area in 2014. An increase that, moreover, deeply angered the subscribers who did not fail to report their dissatisfaction to the platform on social networks.

It’s cool to announce the releases. It would also be cool to be able to announce when prices will go up.
An additional 2 euros for premium subscriptions is too much!
Especially since some films that exist in 4K are offered to us in HD. Shameful. #Netflix

August 19, 2021

It becomes abuse there #Netflix pic.twitter.com/pVp6CkKrqa

August 19, 2021

Netflix abuse our trust a little too much #Netflix pic.twitter.com/o75ZnJpt5U

August 19, 2021

I put it this way eh ud83d ude09
Knowing that there has been imprisonment and a lot of charity since then. # Netflix #lastTweet
Source: JDN pic.twitter.com/d1U8mhxhc5

August 19, 2021

Netflix, which quietly increases these prices every 6 months, and I, who continue to pay like I don’t see the bill… .. @NetflixFR #Netflix #CeSoirTribunal pic.twitter.com/ktgjeysfyB

August 19, 2021

Netflix is ​​increasing its prices, it’s getting expensive … # Netflix pic.twitter.com/dxFBNyaVIQ

August 19, 2021

And BAM!
Up to + € 2 on Netflix packages

I, who thought subscribing in September, is even more worth considering.

Almost 14 balls watching 1 or 2 series and without 4K … shouldn’t be overused. # Netflix pic.twitter.com/FParCRsNfo

August 19, 2021

The less I watch #netflix, the more the prices go up ud83d ude05
It has nothing to do with the prices but at the moment I am often disappointed or mixed with the creations of the platform …

August 20, 2021

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 20, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of a gameplay video has been leaked revealing many elements of the new opus

a gameplay video has been leaked revealing many elements of the new opus

May 28, 2021
Photo of Kevin Feige is mad at Disney

Kevin Feige is mad at Disney

July 31, 2021
Photo of Amadora BD returns face-to-face in October and November

Amadora BD returns face-to-face in October and November

August 14, 2021
Photo of Myanmar mourns its deaths – protests continue | Free press

Myanmar mourns its deaths – protests continue | Free press

March 4, 2021
Back to top button