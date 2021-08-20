Netflix is ​​still increasing its prices, internet users are angry

After revealing the agenda of its future releases, the world leader in streaming platforms increased the price of its subscriptions in France.

New addition to Netflix

Having hundreds, if not thousands, of films and series, cult or original, in one place is quite tempting. Especially when that content is available at a relatively low price. Netflix’s promise a few years ago to provide inexpensive access to a wide variety of audiovisual content fundamentally revolutionized the way we consume films and series.

However, Netflix prices have tended to rise in recent years, and the platform has just unveiled its new price list, according to our colleagues from the Journal du Net. This price increase in France, the first in two years, follows the increase in US territory decided by the platform.

The essential plan goes from 7.99 euros to 8.99 euros. The standard plan goes from 11.99 euros to 13.49 euros. The premium plan goes from 15.99 euros to 17.99 euros.

This revision of the price list was justified by Netflix with the improvement of the platform and the increase in the number of original productions.

However, we will be surprised that the Essential package has also increased, while the price in France has remained unchanged since the launch of Netflix in our area in 2014. An increase that, moreover, deeply angered the subscribers who did not fail to report their dissatisfaction to the platform on social networks.

It’s cool to announce the releases. It would also be cool to be able to announce when prices will go up.

An additional 2 euros for premium subscriptions is too much!

Especially since some films that exist in 4K are offered to us in HD. Shameful. #Netflix

August 19, 2021

It becomes abuse there #Netflix pic.twitter.com/pVp6CkKrqa

August 19, 2021

Netflix abuse our trust a little too much #Netflix pic.twitter.com/o75ZnJpt5U

August 19, 2021

I put it this way eh ud83d ude09

Knowing that there has been imprisonment and a lot of charity since then. # Netflix #lastTweet

Source: JDN pic.twitter.com/d1U8mhxhc5

August 19, 2021

Netflix, which quietly increases these prices every 6 months, and I, who continue to pay like I don’t see the bill… .. @NetflixFR #Netflix #CeSoirTribunal pic.twitter.com/ktgjeysfyB

August 19, 2021

Netflix is ​​increasing its prices, it’s getting expensive … # Netflix pic.twitter.com/dxFBNyaVIQ

August 19, 2021

And BAM!

Up to + € 2 on Netflix packages

I, who thought subscribing in September, is even more worth considering.

Almost 14 balls watching 1 or 2 series and without 4K … shouldn’t be overused. # Netflix pic.twitter.com/FParCRsNfo

August 19, 2021

The less I watch #netflix, the more the prices go up ud83d ude05

It has nothing to do with the prices but at the moment I am often disappointed or mixed with the creations of the platform …

August 20, 2021