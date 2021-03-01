Netflix is ​​investing € 82 million in promoting gender equality

The investment will be made over the next 5 years. The aim is to have more actors, producers and directors from communities that are currently less represented in productions.

Netflix is ​​determined to reduce the lack of equality in its productions as much as possible. That’s why the streaming giant announced this Friday, February 26th, that it would be investing $ 100 million – about € 82 million – in promoting promotions that will increase the number of actors, directors, producers and screenwriters who play May belong to groups or communities that currently have low industry representation.

The decision that “CNBC” revealed came after the presentation of the first study on Netflix’s content equality. According to this study, “great strides” have been made in recent years, but much remains to be done to reduce the representativeness and salary differences among Latino professionals as well as women and members of the LGBTQ + community.

Noteworthy among the results of this survey is that only 4 percent of the protagonists of Netflix content are Latino and only 1 percent of the characters in the series on the platform belong to the LGBTQ + community.

This investment, which will be made over the next five years, will create the Netflix Fund for Equitable Creativity. This fund will be used to finance the education and production of more inclusive content on the streaming platform.