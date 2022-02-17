Netflix is ​​finally announcing the release date for Season 4

Stranger Things, one of the most popular series on the Netflix platform, is eagerly awaited by fans who have been waiting for the fourth season for three years. Good news, Netflix just announced the release date.

It’s coming very soon

Since its launch in 2016, Stranger Things has been one of the original series that made the Netflix platform famous and warranted many subscriptions. It must be said that the Duffer brothers’ series played brilliantly with audience nostalgia for the ’80s, offering a universe reminiscent of the novels of Stephen King and HP Lovecraft, as well as some of entertainment cinema’s greatest classics : Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, The Goonies, etc.

Despite a slightly colder reception than usual for Season 3, the series continues to raise a lot of expectations from fans who’ve been chewing on it for three years. Netflix is ​​aware of this and has been playing Lord of the Clocks for a few months, occasionally releasing enigmatic teasers and trailers.

But the wait is over, and we want proof that Netflix just aired the Season 4 release date on their social media in a great poster.

Every end has a beginning.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 May 27th.

Volume 2, July 1st. pic.twitter.com/AcnzcMSh1W

February 17, 2022

As I am sure you have understood, Season 4 will be broadcast in two parts, like other successful Netflix series, such as the final season of La Casa de Papel or the French series Lupin. In a press release, the Duffer brothers justified this choice with the “greatness” of this new season and their desire for us to discover it as soon as possible.

When Netflix announces on Twitter that this Season 4 is the beginning of the end of Stranger Things, rest assured: There will indeed be a Stranger Things Season 5. In the same press release, the Duffer brothers assert:

We designed the entire Stranger Things storyline seven years ago. At the time, we planned for the story to unfold over four or five seasons. It turned out to be too big to tell in four parts, but as you can see, the grand finale is near. Season 4 will be the penultimate and Season 5 will be the last.

The message has arrived. And fans can therefore count the days that separate them from the beginning to the end of Stranger Things. At least we do!