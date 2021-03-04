Netflix is ​​emulating Tik Tok by launching an exclusive new feature

Netflix is ​​constantly introducing new features to bring together a growing audience. With giants like Tik Tok continuing to attract new users, Netflix and its competitors needed a quick update. To keep up with the Chinese application, the streaming platform is launching a new feature that is directly inspired by Tik Tok.

Short formats that are becoming increasingly popular

After Instagram launched short videos with its “Reels” feature and Snapchat did the same with Spotlight, it’s Netflix’s turn to try its luck on site. The goal: to remove as many users as possible from social networks in order to encourage them to spend more time on the VOD platform.

“Pour Rire” offers extracts from the catalog

To this end, Netflix is ​​launching “Pour Rire”. This new function, which is only available for mobile devices, offers small video clips from films or series from its own catalog. Access is via the lower navigation menu of the application.

With this function it is also possible to record and share funny sequences via WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter. Everything is meant to be intuitive as you can access it and switch from video to video with a simple swipe of your finger. As with Tik Tok, these automatically follow one another.

An unparalleled showcase for VOD service

In addition to an attempt to compete with social networks that are leaders in application markets, “Pour Rire” is a showcase of choice for the Netflix catalog, which repeatedly boasts on its website:

Pour Rire streams fun music videos from our extensive catalog, including movies like Murder Mystery, shows like Big Mouth, sitcoms like The Crew, and stand-ups by comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong.

When the excerpt is what you want and you want to discover the work it came from, you can add it to your list or view it right away.

Currently, Pour Rire is only available for iOS in certain countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. However, the California platform states that functionality will be tested on Android soon. No date has been announced specifically for France.