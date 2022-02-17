Netflix is ​​debuting the next film from Emily in Paris star Lily Collins

The thriller “Windfall” will accompany her with actors like Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel. You can now see the trailer.

Shortly after the Season 2 premiere of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins has a new project on Netflix. Thriller Windfall premieres on March 18th and the trailer was released this Tuesday, February 15th.

This is the story of a tech billionaire and his wife who arrive at their vacation home to find they have been robbed by a thief. Things get complicated when they realize the criminal is after money, but also harbors personal grudges against the multi-millionaire.

In addition to Lily Collins, the cast includes Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons and Omar Leyva. Windfall was directed by Charlie McDowell, who also wrote the screenplay, along with Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker.

