Netflix introduces new Sparrow Academy students

Warning: This article contains very large loot related to Season 2 of the Umbrella Academy. If you don’t want to read it, don’t read any further.

Each episode of Umbrella Academy season two revealed to us one or more Sparrow Academy symbols, so if we’d been a little more careful we could have predicted what was in store for us. Sparrow Academy will be a team our Umbrella Heroes will have to grapple with for the upcoming third season, and fans have been excited to find out more about it. Netflix granted her wishes before we even knew the season three release date.

The new students at Sparrow Academy

At the end of the second season of the Umbrella Academy we could finally discover the new students of the Sparrow Academy in the dark. Our beloved Umbrella characters eventually thought they returned home at the right time, but manipulation of the past resulted in the creation of a new team.

In this changed future, Sir Reginald Hargreeves is the father of the Sparrow Academy, not the umbrella, and Ben is no longer the kind, lovable character we have become used to. Netflix told us more recently through an interview that featured all of the new actors.

Netflix introduces us to new students

On January 11th, Netflix revealed the faces and skills (or characters) of future Sparrow Academy members:

Here is the list of Sparrow Academy’s new students:

No. 1: Marcus. The character is described as a true colossus, “who exudes trust and leadership without ever having to raise his voice”. The figure therefore looks very similar to Luther, or at least to the image he tries to reflect. (played by Justin Cornwell).

# 2: Ben. The character will have nothing to do with whoever we knew as he is described as a “Machiavellian tactician” willing to do anything to achieve his status as a leader. We’ll definitely see more of his power in season 3 (played by Justin H. Min).

No. 3: Fei. This character “sees the whole world in a special way”. Misanthrope, she would still like to find a friend. (played by Britne Oldford).

No. 4: Alphonso. He is the closest character to Diego. Alphonso compensates for his many scars, both physically (his face and body bear the marks of his struggles) and mentally, with a caustic and biting sense of humor. He relaxes with pizza and beer. (played by Jake Epstein).

# 5: Sloane. The character is a romantic dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling. (played by Genesis Rodriguez).

# 6: Jayme. He is described as “a hooded loner whose only friend is Alphonso”. His power would include a “creepy growl”. (played by Cazzie David)

# 7: Christopher. The character is a cube. Yes, a real floating telekinesis cube. There is no actor listed to play the role of Christopher so he may not have a voice. Nevertheless, he is described as a very powerful oracle who gives “incredible advice” and is considered a full family member.