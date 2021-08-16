Netflix has no plans to permanently stop the series

Stranger Things is possibly the series that made Netflix so successful, dominating the war of subscription streaming platforms back then. If Season 4 is likely to bring fans of the series back to the Red N, it becomes relevant to wonder if there will be an “after” of the series. Netflix is ​​likely to suffer from the demise of the show, and this is exactly the question that has interested a lot of the media. And by the way, Shawn Levy, co-producer, has a little idea …

Stranger Things: Afterlife

Without going very far, it is already official that season 4, which will be broadcast in 2022 – without further clarification on the release date – will be the penultimate. The show is slated to span five seasons in total, and given the huge jump in time announced by the first season four trailers, there is a risk that the actors we knew as kids will turn 40 when Season 5 airs to find out more about those trailers To find out, you can check out our analysis in this article. Or if not, do like others and ask the producer for their opinion directly.

Indeed, in the full promotion of his film Free Guy, to which we dedicated an article this weekend, director Shawn Levy spoke about the future of the series he is co-producing. . While he confirms the fact that Season 5 will be the last, he remains very elusive as to the actual ending of the series. Netflix, he and the Duffer brothers are already planning new plans for the show. He explains to Collider that quitting Stranger Things does not end the Extended Universe:

“I have the end in sight. The brothers have the end in sight. There’s a plan we’ll reveal soon, maybe not by season 4, but soon. I can say that If you will, there is actually an endgame. This is clearly one of the biggest hits in Netflix history, if not the bigger one. Of course there are other shows that have taken part in the development of the platform, but with 196 million viewers, Stranger Things is unique within this service. There’s a real interest, an appetite for this series. The fans devour all the formats around them too, and there is an opportunity to develop their characters, their mythology, those conversations evolve with the seasons, but they exist, yes. “

Stranger Things: What To Expect

We had fun thinking about some of the spin-off ideas that are possible in the expanded universe of Stranger Things. The youth of some characters can be explored, like that of Jim Hopper. It can also be said that there are other experiments that have been done on children in other laboratories like the SCP Foundation and that these other children deserve a look. Even if there is “another world” there can be a multitude of others. Perhaps there is a possible life in the upside-down world, as Will has proven, with other people coming through the portal.

Anyway, Season 4 will give us more information. We know she will return to the past of Eleven and the adult lives of our main characters. We saw in one of the trailers that Jim Hopper had grain to grind on the Soviet side, bald and in disrepair in a gulag, to end up with a very nice flamethrower. The town of Hawkins is being neglected in order to better follow the path of each of the children. Anyway, we can’t wait!

