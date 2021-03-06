Netflix has an application inspired by TikTok

Stop it: Netflix has a new app inspired by TikTok

So far, it’s only available in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

It promises a lot of laughter.

For now, Fast Laughs should be on the top of the most downloaded apps. It’s the latest Netflix invention that launched on March 2nd and featured a TikTok-inspired app.

There you can see short clips from series and comedy films as well as original stand-up performances from the streaming platform. These short videos can last anywhere from 15 to 45 seconds.

As you can see in the video published by Netflix, the app works just like TikTok. It has a vertical short video feed to make it more intuitive and even to discover new content. It is also possible to add a flavor (in this case a “lol”), respond with emojis and share the content with friends.

Fast Laughs is currently only available for iOS. In addition, the app is currently only available for download in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.