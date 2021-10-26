Netflix event Funko Pop numbers are here

Since the beginning of the year, Squid Game, Netflix’s new event series, has been hard to miss. Good news for fans seduced by the South Korean series: Funko has just launched a collection of characters inspired by the series.

The back-to-school phenomenon

Squid Game gives 456 working class South Korean people the opportunity to earn 45.6 billion won while risking their lives in a mysterious competition where they play deadly variations on childhood games.

The South Korean series Squid Game, released in September 2021, makes for a lot of ink. It must be said that using the principles of the battle royale genre, the series offers effective narrative based mainly on the writing of its characters. The success of the series is so great that it is already one of the platform’s greatest successes. That doesn’t stop them from being controversial at times.

As mentioned in the introduction, in homage to the back-to-school phenomenon in 2021, Funko has just released a collection of pop characters inspired by the characters in the series. Each of them are available in our shop.

Funko Pop Gi-Hun Figure (456)

Gi-hun, the central character in the series, is a complex character. He is addicted to gambling and is full of debt. To make his daughter proud, he decides to take part in the competition.

Funko Pop Sang-woo Figure (218)

Sang-woo, a childhood friend of Gi-hun’s, is an ambitious and intelligent character. But this character is very ambivalent. Desperate to win, he is ready to manipulate his opponents and lead them to certain death.

Funko Pop Il-nam figure (001)

Il-nam is the oldest participant in the macabre competition. The figure bears the number 001 and suffers from an incurable disease and made a deep impression on the audience. While his opponents are experiencing a real nightmare, the character still seems to achieve destabilizing happiness.

Funko Pop Ali Figure (199)

Ali Abdul is of Pakistani origin and one of the participants in the Squid Game. Ripped off by his employer, who never paid him, he hopes for the reward to take care of his wife and son and to take care of himself. Even so, he is a fair play player as he saves Gi-hun from a fatal fall in Episode 1.

Funko Pop Figure Sae-byeok (067)

Sae-byeok is from North Korea and is one of the most adorable characters in the series. The young woman, who left the North Korean dictatorship with her younger brother, hopes to earn enough money to help the rest of her family come to South Korea and give them a better life.

Funko Pop Guard figure with circle

What would Squid Game be without its red-clad masked guards who kill the losers of the various events? True icons of the series, they should be the next convention stars to get cosplay fans excited. Especially since they are more complex than they appear: Executioners, they are also victims of this conspiracy, because if one of them takes off his mask, he will be executed.