Netflix decides the fate of the series

Trendy this week on Netflix, inevitable The Lady’s Game, a series that is talked about a lot. This miniseries was considered very well done, with talented actors and a very inspired staging. She was so appreciated by viewers that many would love to get a second season. How is the Netflix platform responding to this demand? Will the fans win? It’s not safe …

The game of checkers, a real success

As we saw in a previous article, the reception of the Jeu de la Dame was unforgettable. It must be said that Scott Frank allowed an extraordinary staging with a really fascinating play of colors and lights. The compositions of Carlos Rafael Rivera add to the greatness of this series by supporting the proposed sequences in the most beautiful way.

The Hitek surprise bag!

For only € 15 you can take home a mystery product worth at least € 20 to € 200: Switch Lite 🕹, gaming keyboard, Harry Potter chessboard, collector’s figure and much more … More information here

What we really love about The Lady’s Game, however, is Anya Taylor-Joy’s acting, which in her role as Beth is simply stunning. The 24-year-old actress is eye-catching and has one that’s hard to forget, precise and penetrating as it is. With completely realistic chess games (the actors and actresses were trained to grasp the pawns like professionals, move them in the same way, and most importantly, play games invented for the needs of the series) and a “signature” invented by the actress herself (who claimed to have trained to twist the pieces between her fingers) the illusion is perfect and the critics unanimous.

Netflix confirms the fate of the Lady’s Game

Netflix could have surfed this wave of success and offered a second season. However, the platform grabbed all of the fans’ hopes for a future season to confirm … that it would never see the light of day.

Why don’t Lady’s Game, Unorthodox or Dans Leur Regard have a second season? pic.twitter.com/gRqOEjUSme

November 7, 2020

Netflix pledges to respect the term “miniseries” in this letter and does not wish to pursue the checkers game, despite its resounding success in France and abroad.

We must therefore agree that Anya Taylor-Joy no longer plays the role of Beth. Let’s not be too disappointed, after all, this miniseries is more than enough of its own and we will soon be able to reunite with Anya Taylor-Joy in other films like The Nortman (Robert Eggers, 2021) or again in Mad Max: Furiosa , the predecessor of Mad Max: Fury Road, in which she will replace Charlize Theron.