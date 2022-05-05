Netflix Confirms All Of Us Are Dead Season 2!! Check Release date, Trailer & much more

All of Us Are Dead has quickly become one of Netflix’s most popular South Korean releases, with zombie and horror lovers all around the world enjoying the new K-drama. Netflix Confirms the Season 2 of All Of Us Are Dead.

The first season, which was released on Netflix on Jan. 28, 2022. The series contains 12 episodes and rapidly rose to the top of the global ratings. Many fans comparing it to Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Squid Game. The series, which is based on the webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun and produced by JTBC Studios and Film Monster, became the second Korean series to reach #1 in the global charts.

There is no secret that South Korean production companies keep making high-quality zombie movies like All of Us Are Dead. Despite mixed reviews, many fans on social media said the series was fun to watch.

Fans are now wondering if the show will be renewed for a second season by Netflix. If you’re one of the millions of fans who loved this k-drama series and are dying for more episodes, Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead, including the show’s renewal status, possible release date, cast, trailer, and other details.

Will there be All of Us are Dead Season 2: Has Netflix Confirmed this Korean zombie TV series renewal?

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is in the works at Netflix, according to Small-screen.co.uk, which is wonderful news for K-drama lovers excited to see how this coming-of-age zombie apocalypse story will continue.

Small Screen reports that All of Us Are Dead has been officially renewed for Netflix in 2023. A Netflix insider told them the streamer wants “season 2 out in 2023.” However, neither the producers nor Netflix have confirmed this rumour.

And co-creator Lee Jae-kyoo plans a second season. To expand the tale into another season, he told The Korean Herald in February: “Many directions, settings, and scenarios were purposely developed.” If the first season focused on human survival, the second could deal with zombie survival. I hope to return for a second season. “

So we’re just waiting for Netflix to officially approve it. We’ll have to wait a few more months to see if Netflix renews All of Us Are Dead season 2.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date

If Netflix approves the project in the coming weeks, the second season of All of Us is Dead should be released late this year or early in 2023.

After all, the first episode had every element from the comic book on which it was based, so the entire season would have to be rewritten. Filming takes a few months, while post-production can take two to six months. Producers can only hope it is approved soon so they can start using it.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 1 Ending Explain & Season 2 Plot

The potential narrative of the show’s second season is one of the most intriguing features of All of Us Are Dead. Season 2’s narrative will be interesting because Season 1 ended with a somewhat open-ended finale.

To eliminate all zombies and prevent the virus from spreading to nearby cities, the martial rule commander demolished Hyosan in season 1. In season 2, the entire city of Hyosan will be bombarded. However, the primary cast of students managed to flee before the bombs went off.

Quarantined for four months, the survivors were reunited with On-jo, Su-hyeok, and Dae-su. When On-jo realized that there was light on the building’s roof, they decided to return.

Nam-ra, the class president, was still alive and half-zombie as the survivors hurried to the roof. She says there are others like her, and she says she is helping them since they may be slaughtered if they try to return to normal human civilization.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Cast

The entire All of Us Are Dead Season 2 cast has yet to be revealed. However, it’s likely that Nam-ra (Ham Ji-Hyun) will return.

Depending on the writers’ plans, other members of the Season 1 core cast may return for Season 2, but new characters may be introduced. On-jo (Park Ji-hoo), Su-hyeok (Park Solomon), Dae-su (Im Jae-hyuk), Ha-ri (Ha Seung-ri), Mi-jin (Lee Eun-saem), and Hyo-ryung (Lee Eun-(Kim Bo-yoon) may appear in Season 2.

Lee Yoo-awful Mi’s destiny in All of Us Are Dead means she won’t be expected to return for Season 2, but she’s grateful for her two legendary parts.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Trailer

Netflix has not yet released any teasers, trailers, or previews for All of Us Are Dead Season 2, but for the time being, we can re-watch and enjoy the first season’s trailer to remind ourselves how enjoyable this series was.

In the Philippines, the show has also taken over billboards. This Series has been renewed for Season 2 on Netflix, which is great news.

Where To Watch Season 2 Of All Of Us Are Dead Online

As We Know, All of us Are Dead is the netflix Series. So, we can watch season 2 of All of us are dead on netflix online after release. Click To watch season 1 of All of us are dead.

How Many Episodes Are In Season 2 Of All Of Us Are Dead?

There is no official data about episodes of all of us are dead season 2 but season 1 has 12 episodes. So, We can expect 12 episodes in season 2 also.

