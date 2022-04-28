Netflix cancels Raising Dion Season 3 – Here’s the complete news!!

In a post on Twitter Tuesday, a cast member said that the streamer had ended Raising Dion after two years. “Sad to say that Raising Dion is off the air,” the actress, who plays Ja’Siah Young’s BFF, wrote on Instagram. It means a lot to us that all of our fans showed us so much love and care. People watched all of Season 2 and said they wanted Raising Dion Season 3 but the news left the fans upset.

Season 1 of Raising Dion came out in 2019, which seems like a long time when you think about how quickly other Netflix shows come back with new seasons. So, there were rumors about the show’s future. If new seasons took as long to air as Raising Dion Season 2 did in February 2022, they might not be as popular.

What Is Raising Dion All About?

Raising Dion tells the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son, Dion, after he starts to show a number of mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after he beat the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Dion is still learning how to use his powers with the help of his mom and his Biona trainer, Tevin (Rome Flynn), who Nicole likes.

After meeting new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner), Dion learns that there is still a lot of danger in the world. For the second time in a row, Dion and Nicole have to get through twists and turns and surprise visitors in order to save themselves and Atlanta.

Will there be Raising Dion Season 3?

Raising Dion was made with help from Michael B Jordan’s Outlier Society Productions. It quickly became a huge hit. However, the show’s cast recently took to social media to say that it won’t be back for a third season.

Cast member Sammi Haney took to Instagram on April 26th to share the news that the show was going to be canceled. She played Esperanza. Alisha Wainwright, who played Nicole Reese on the show, took to Twitter to tell fans the sad news.

The outlet noted that the time gap between seasons one and two’s release likely led to a drop-off in viewership.

Following season two’s release in February 2022, Raising Dion fell out of the global top 10 between February 28th and March 6th, meaning it clocked in less than 9.11 million hours in the week.

He did a lot for the little black and brown kids and kids with disabilities, she said. The star also thanked the show for having her. Netflix hasn’t said why the show was canceled. There are some things that might have led to the show being canceled, though.

Why is Raising Dion Season 3 Canceled by Netflix?

Netflix doesn’t say why it canceled the show, but many people think the show didn’t get as many viewers as the creators thought it would, which led to its cancellation.

As in season one, the show did well. However, we can’t say for sure because Netflix now uses different metrics than it did in 2019. 108.75 million hours of the second season were watched in its first 26 days on the platform.

Season 1 and Season 2 were separated by a year, which is probably why there was a big drop in viewers. Because Raising Dion’s social media accounts didn’t post or interact with fans to promote the show, that might not be a good thing for the show in the long run. Before Season 2, the social media presence wasn’t very strong, which might have made it hard for people to find out about the show and bring in new viewers.

What are fans expecting from Raising Dion Season 3?

On social media, fans were speculating about some of the most important plotlines in the show, which now haven’t been solved. When Collider did a story about what to expect in the next season, they talked about these questions and how they were going to be

answered.

Is Mark still alive? How did Pat stay alive? Brayden is now what? In the End-Credits Scene, what does it mean? Dion and Nicole face off against a “known” enemy and his followers at the end of Raising Dion Season 2. As a result, the last episode of Raising Dion Season 2 did leave the show with a cliffhanger, and the end credits showed a huge time jump.

Conclusion

That’s all about Raising Dion Season 3 cancelation. Although Netflix hasn’t revealed the actual reason, this entertainment show is not going to release on the platform, leaving the fans disappointed.