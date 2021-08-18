Netflix announces release dates for all of these headlines

After several years of undisputed leadership, Netflix now has to share its flower beds with particularly ambitious newcomers. We think of Disney + (The Mandalorian, Loki), Amazon Prime Video (The Wheel of Time, The Lord of the Rings) or even HBO Max (Raised By Wolves, House of the Dragon). In order to stay at the top of the podium, Netflix continues its policy of producing lots of content. On its Twitter page, Netflix France has therefore revealed the agenda of its next major releases, including highly anticipated series such as Stranger Things and the final season of La Casa de Papel.

La Casa de Papel – final season

As one of the most popular series on the platform, the Spanish series ends with a season divided into two parts. Part 1 will air on September 3, 2021, and Part 2 will be available from December 3, 2021.

Lucifer – final season

The very popular series rescued by Netflix after the comics by Neil Gaiman (Sandman) also has the right to say goodbye with dignity on September 10th.

Sex Education – Season 3

It’s official, Otis, Maeve and Eric will be returning to Netflix for a third season starting September 17, 2021. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that this time it’s the right thing between Otis and Maeve.

Midnight Mass (miniseries)

After the immense success of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan returns with a new series for Netflix: Midnight Mass. In this new work, the little genius of terror and horror will immerse us in the everyday life of a community that is exposed to strange events after the arrival of a mysterious priest. Midnight Mass (or the Midnight Sermon in its French translation) will land on our screens on September 24, 2021.

Dear whites – last season

The fourth and final season of Justin Simien’s satire series will be released on September 24, 2021. The very popular series, which deals with the topics of racism and identity in the USA, will therefore end with a season in the form of “A musical”.

8, road of mankind

The seventh film by Dany Boon, 8, rue de l’Humanité, immerses us in the daily life of a gallery of characters affected by the coronavirus crisis and imprisonment. The director of Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis gathered François Damiens, Yvan Attal, Éli Semoun, Laurence Arné and Alison Wheeler around him. The film will be released on Netflix on October 20, 2021.

The harder they fall

After the excellent miniseries Godless, Netflix tries again with the western with the film The Harder They Fall. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, this film tells the adventures of Nat Love, a former African American slave turned cowboy who reunites his former gang to avenge his parents’ deaths. Undoubtedly, this western, which unites the excellent Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Loki), Idris Elba (Luther, The Suicide Squad) and Regina King (The Leftovers, Watchmen), is compared to Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. The film will be released on November 3rd.

Red notice

Starring Dwayne Johnson (Fast & Furious, Jungle Cruise), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy), Red Notice is an action comedy that chronicles the hunt for a great art thief who is being chased around the world. The film is for November 12th.

The Witcher – Season 2

Two years after the success of the first season, the adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels returns for a second season, the trailer of which was unveiled at Witcher Con, which is moderated jointly by Netflix and CD Projekt. If you’re interested, don’t hesitate to take a look at the episode titles on this second episode tour, which will be available on December 17th.

Cobra Kai – Season 4

The critically acclaimed sequel to Karate Kid features a fourth season due out next December (we don’t have any further details on the release date). The promising trailer is full of details that we have put together especially for you in an article. For all the latest Cobra Kai news, don’t hesitate to click here.

JoJo’s bizarre adventure: Stone Ocean

Netflix has been a friendly look to fans of manga and anime for years. However, the platform has just reached a gigantic point by acquiring the broadcasting rights for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the new season of the adaptation of the cult manga by Hirohiko Araki. Planned for the month of December, the sixth season of JoJo’s was unveiled with a first trailer that inspires!

Stranger Things – Season 4

While the Stranger Things spin-off hypothesis is very likely, the platform confirms that the ultra-popular Duffer Brothers series is slated for 2022. While our impatience was at an all-time high, the footage from the season four premiere only made it bigger. Well done Netflix!

Love, Death + Robots – Season 3

While the fate of the Mindhunter series is still very uncertain, the legendary David Fincher is working on the third season of his anthological SF series Love, Death + Robots, which will also land in 2022, Gone Girl is working on his new feature film based on the French comic Le Tueur , which will be his second film for the platform after the excellent Mank.

Don’t look up

With Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans and Jonah Hill, Don’t Look Up is the new feature film by the excellent Adam McKay, to whom we also owe the films The Big Short and Vice as well as the succession series of the greatest masterpieces of the HBO channel. For the time being without a release date, the film should appear in 2021. He will tell the story of two astronauts who go through the media to warn the population about the end of the world.

Other confirmed works

Netflix used its tweet to confirm that many expected works were also in production or development.

The Crown – Seasons 5 and 6The Last Kingdom – Season 5Russian Doll – Season 2Aggretsuko – Season 4Big Mouth – Seasons 5 and 6On My Block – Final SeasonHow to Raise a Superhero – Season 2Blood & Water – Season 2 Unenchanted – Part 4Sky Rojo – Season 3Perdus in space – final season Narcos: Mexico – season 3 Barbarians – season 2 Warrior Well – season 2 Destiny: The Winx Saga – season 2ead to Me – season finale Ginny & Georgia – season 2

In short, all of this news makes us terribly impatient. And you, which films or series are you most looking forward to?