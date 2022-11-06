Sunday, November 6, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Netflix Announces A Stranger Things VR Game Where You Can Play As Vecna
Technology 

Netflix Announces A Stranger Things VR Game Where You Can Play As Vecna

Jean Nicholas

Right here’s a enjoyable slice of Sunday afternoon information. Netflix, which has been doubling down on video games during the last yr, has introduced Stranger Issues VR. A studio referred to as Tender Claws is creating the sport, which Netflix describes as a psychological horror/motion title.

One of the best half is that you simply’ll be capable of play as Vecna, the villain of the fourth season of Stranger Issues. “Turn out to be an explorer of unknown realities as you type the hive thoughts and tame the void,” Netflix wrote within the description of the announcement video. “Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins.”

That sounds fairly rad. I dig when video games flip issues round and provide the alternative to play because the unhealthy man. I haven’t dabbled a lot in VR, however that is positively one I’ll be wanting to take a look at. I just like the artwork type we get a glimpse of within the announcement too.

We received’t have to attend that lengthy for the sport to drop both. Netflix says it’s coming to main VR platforms in winter 2023. Presumably, which means Steam VR, Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2.

Netflix has had a number of different gaming-related Stranger Issues up its sleeves recently. It has not too long ago launched one other Stranger Issues cellular recreation to subscribers at no further value — it’s a puzzle game this time. In the meantime, the corporate set up a Stranger Things experience in Roblox, the place followers may watch the primary episode of the collection collectively at this time.

See also  India Is A Digital Finance Leader And Poised For Explosive Growth

Jean Nicholas

Jean is a Tech enthusiast, He loves to explore the web world most of the time. Jean is one of the important hand behind the success of mccourier.com

You May Also Like

Healthcare’s 2023 Outlook, Covid Hospitalizations Are Rising And What To Know About RSV

Healthcare’s 2023 Outlook, Covid Hospitalizations Are Rising And What To Know About RSV

Jean Nicholas
McCourier.com 85

Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air 2 Earphones is launching today – How to watch the Livestream?

Nidhi Gandhi
Customer Experience This Year’s Top Sought-After Business Skill

Customer Experience This Year’s Top Sought-After Business Skill

Jean Nicholas