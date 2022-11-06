Netflix Announces A Stranger Things VR Game Where You Can Play As Vecna

Play because the villain of Stranger Issues season 4 in Netflix’s upcoming VR recreation. Netflix

Right here’s a enjoyable slice of Sunday afternoon information. Netflix, which has been doubling down on video games during the last yr, has introduced Stranger Issues VR. A studio referred to as Tender Claws is creating the sport, which Netflix describes as a psychological horror/motion title.

One of the best half is that you simply’ll be capable of play as Vecna, the villain of the fourth season of Stranger Issues. “Turn out to be an explorer of unknown realities as you type the hive thoughts and tame the void,” Netflix wrote within the description of the announcement video. “Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins.”

That sounds fairly rad. I dig when video games flip issues round and provide the alternative to play because the unhealthy man. I haven’t dabbled a lot in VR, however that is positively one I’ll be wanting to take a look at. I just like the artwork type we get a glimpse of within the announcement too.

We received’t have to attend that lengthy for the sport to drop both. Netflix says it’s coming to main VR platforms in winter 2023. Presumably, which means Steam VR, Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2.

Netflix has had a number of different gaming-related Stranger Issues up its sleeves recently. It has not too long ago launched one other Stranger Issues cellular recreation to subscribers at no further value — it’s a puzzle game this time. In the meantime, the corporate set up a Stranger Things experience in Roblox, the place followers may watch the primary episode of the collection collectively at this time.