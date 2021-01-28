Netflix and Omar Sy are trying to tell us about the release date of Part 2

Lupine is a real series event at the start of 2021 and it keeps a lot of ink flowing. With Part 2 eagerly anticipated, Netflix and Omar Sy are cheating fans on the release date. Explanations.

Communication genius

Lupine was released on Netflix on January 8, 2021 and is the center of attention. The series led by Omar Sy, which was heavily criticized for its casting at the announcement, is finally a real surprise that is a huge hit around the world. Obviously, the question of the release date of Part 2 is on everyone’s lips.

A few days ago, George Kay, one of the co-creators of the series, spoke in the columns of the Spanish website SensaCine (equivalent to our national AlloCiné) and confided that the sequel to the adventures of Assane Diop would be released on Netflix by the end of 2021. Today gives us Omar Sy more details about the release of Part 2. With a message worthy of his character on the series.

The date for Lupine Part 2 was ahead of you from the start.

Or rather on my banner …

You saw it, but you didn’t see it.

January 28, 2021

When we look at Omar Sy’s Twitter banner, we actually notice that in the lower left (where his profile picture is) there is a more precise date: “Part 2 / Summer 2021”. The news was also confirmed by Netflix.

This time we made something more precise than “soon”. pic.twitter.com/u6zeNz0axW

January 28, 2021

The star of the series alludes to one of his character’s cult quotes: “You saw me but you didn’t look at me.” A quote that also inspired him in a promotional video in which the actor stuck a poster of Lupine on the Paris subway without anyone noticing.

Apart from the fact that … in the comments below the publication of Omar Sy, fans advised him that when we review the properties of the banner, we find that the latter was changed that day around 4 p.m. before Omar Sy on his Twitter Page was even advised that the season two release date was ahead of us from the start. In fact, the photo would have been modified at 4:43 pm, and Omar Sy’s text was published ten minutes later.

@OmarSy You’re nice Lupine, but we shouldn’t try too hard to cheat … ud83d ude09 pic.twitter.com/KNDx7oTrCL

January 28, 2021

While some replied that the date and time shown were updated regularly, others argue that the cover photo did not show the season 2 release date six days ago. Finally, another user pointed out that the file was dated on Twitter’s servers today.

So yes, but no, the file is from today on Twitter’s servers

Tried it well ud83e uddd0 pic.twitter.com/OONjBdZNp3

January 28, 2021

It seems, therefore, that Omar Sy, who is downright a genius at communication, has stuck to his role as Assane Diop and likes to gently poke fun at his fans.