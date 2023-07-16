Netanyahu Says He’s ‘Very Well’ After Being Rushed to Hospital

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, mentioned he was feeling “very effectively” on Saturday night after experiencing gentle dizziness and being rushed to a hospital for examination.

Mr. Netanyahu, 73, brought on a quick panic on Saturday afternoon when his workplace introduced that he had checked into the Sheba Medical Heart, a number one hospital close to Tel Aviv.

In an announcement, his workplace mentioned that the prime minister had felt mildly dizzy on Saturday and went to the medical middle on the recommendation of his private doctor, Dr. Zvi Berkowitz.

Considerations subsided hours later after Mr. Netanyahu launched a video through which he appeared energetic and wholesome, and defined how he had ended up within the hospital.