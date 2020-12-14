Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast 2020-2025
The global net-zero energy buildings market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. Net-zero energy (NZE) buildings are optimized to employ on-site renewable resources to meet the energy requirements. They utilize passive solar heat gain through photovoltaics (PV) and geothermal energy systems for stabilizing temperature variations in the complex.
The buildings also comprise highly efficient heating and cooling equipment, walls & roofs, windows, and doors. They help reduce the overall energy consumption and wastage by maintaining insulation, natural ventilation, and air sealing. As a result, NZE buildings are used extensively as residential complexes, office spaces, educational facilities, and public buildings.
Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Trends:
The increasing exploitation of renewable resources for power generation globally is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the deployment of favorable government policies and initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable development further augments the market growth. Additionally, product innovations, including the development of innovative gas water heaters and various heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, also induce the demand for these buildings. These systems help maintain indoor air quality and safety, ensuring a non-hazardous environment in low-rise buildings. Moreover, robust research and development (R&D) activities and rapid infrastructural development are further anticipated to drive the market growth.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Offering:
Equipments
Lighting
Walls and Roofs
HVAC Systems
Others
Solutions and Services
Software Solutions
Designing Services
Consulting Services
Breakup by Building Type:
Commercial
Residential
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Altura Associates LLC, Daikin Industries Ltd. (TYO: 6367), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), Integrated Environmental Solutions Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), Kingspan Group Plc, Sage Electrochromics Inc. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A), Schneider Electric, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Solatube International Inc. and Sunpower Corporation (Total SE).
