Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Segments, Global Research Report and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market was valued at $5,927 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $13,938 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2017 to 2027.

Download Sample Report:

www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/299

The factors propelling the nerve repair and regeneration market are rise in geriatric population, growing prevalence of neurological and epidemic disorders, and introduction of novel and innovative products for nerve repair and regeneration. However, stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals, lack of skilled professionals, and high cost of the devices restrict the market growth.

On the other hand, increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific are likely to offer immense growth opportunities to the market players.

North America is expected to dominate the global nerve repair and regeneration market during the forecast period. However, the market is growing at a faster rate in the developing countries, owing to the increase in the number of patients suffering from neurological diseases and improvement in the healthcare facilities.

The neuromodulation surgeries segment contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to the increase in patients suffering from neural disorders. Neuromodulation surgery devices contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to the wide range of product offering for nerve repair.

The North American market accounted for a significant share in the global market in 2016, owing to growth in number of patients suffering from neurological disorders.

Among surgeries, the neuromodulation surgery segment accounted for 55.3% of the market share in 2017. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The other surgery types mentioned in the report are direct neuropathy, nerve grafting, and stem cell therapy.

Key Findings of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market:

In 2016, the neuromodulation surgery segment accounted for the highest share of the global nerve repair and regeneration market.

The neuromodulation surgeries devices segment contributed the highest revenue to the global market in 2016.

The nerve conduits segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

North America market is dominating the market with a share of over two-fifths of the market.

Inquire more about this report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/299

The major companies profiled in the report include AxoGen Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International (U.S.), Boston Scientific Incorporation (U.S.), Cyberonics Inc.(U.S.), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic Plc. (U.S.), Orthomed S.A.S. (France), Polyganics B.V. (Netherlands), St. Jude Medical (U.S.), and Stryker Corporation (U.S.).

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |