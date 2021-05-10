Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market Top Key Players, Demand, Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Regional Analysis, and Forecast till 2027 || Collagen Matrix, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Stryker, Polyganics, LivaNova PLC, Nuvectra, NeuroPace

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added study titled, “Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast 2021 – 2027”. This market research report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, market dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global market. As today’s businesses greatly demand the market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products, opting for such market research report is vital for the businesses. This market study has been analyzed and takes into account the CAGR of the market, valuation, volume, revenue (historical and forecast), sales (current and future), and other key factors related to Nerve Regeneration and Repair market. This report describes the realistic concepts of the market in a simple and plain manner in this report. This report consists of a detailed executive summary together with a Nerve Regeneration and Repair market exposure furnishing overall information of different segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. The report further covers the consumption rate, product rate, product types, applications, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, import and export, cost, and market influencing factors.

Top Companies in the Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market:

Axogen Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Alafair Biosciences

Medtronic

Baxter

Checkpoint Surgical

Abbott

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Nevro Corp

Orthomed (UK) Ltd

Collagen Matrix, Inc

Cyberonics, Inc

Stryker

Polyganics

LivaNova PLC

Nuvectra

NeuroPace, Inc

Allen Medical Systems, Inc

Autonomic Technologies, Inc

COOK BIOTECH INC

Market Segmentation:

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices Internal Neurostimulation Devices Spinal Cord Stimulation Deep Brain Stimulation Vagus Nerve Stimulation Sacral Nerve Stimulation Gastric Electrical Stimulation External Neurostimulation devices Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Biomaterials Nerve Conduits Nerve Protectors Nerve Wraps Nerve Connectors



By Indication

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

Parkinson’s disease

Urinary Incontinence

Epilepsy

Gastroparesis

Nerve Repair Epineural Perineural Group Fascicular Repair

Grafting Autograft Allograft Xenograft



By Application

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries Internal Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries External Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

Neurorrhaphy Epineural Repair Perineural Repair Group Fascicular Repair

Nerve Grafting Autografts Allografts Xenografts

Stem Cell Therapy

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global nerve regeneration and repair market is registering a healthy CAGR of 12.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to high incidences of nerve injuries globally. There are various technological advancement in the nerve repair technologies. There is a surge in the number of elderly population which is driving the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market

Nerve regeneration and repair is the procedure of replacing the injured tissue cells and neurons. It involves generation of new axons, myelin, neurons, glial cells and synapses. It includes neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries, neurorrhaphy, nerve grafting, and stem cell therapy. These are usually used in the hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. There has been high occurrence of nerve injuries which has driven the market.

Market Drivers

High occurrence of nerve injuries worldwide, is driving the growth of the market

Surge in the aging population globally and increase in the neurological disorders, fosters the market growth

Technological advancement and upgradation technology, is fueling the growth of the market

Investment done by the government in the healthcare market, is driving the growth of the market

Increase in medical tourism, is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Scantiness of trained professionals in the industry, which is restricting the growth of the market

Globally people are preferring drug therapies over nerve repair and regeneration products, which hampers the market growth

People are less aware of the treatment of nerve repair and regeneration, due to which growth of the market gets affected

High cost of treatment, is restricting the growth of the market

Competitive Landscape and Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market Share Analysis

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global nerve regeneration and repair market are Axogen Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Alafair Biosciences, Medtronic, Baxter, Checkpoint Surgical., Abbott, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Nevro Corp., Orthomed (UK) Ltd, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Stryker, Polyganics, LivaNova PLC, Nuvectra, NeuroPace, Inc., Allen Medical Systems, Inc., Autonomic Technologies, Inc., COOK BIOTECH, INC., Elkem ASA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Helius Medical Technologies, The Magstim Company Ltd., TissueGen among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Orthocell LTD., has secured a new patent CelGro soft tissue reconstruction platform which deals with the procedure of suture-less repair of soft tissue defects which maximizes the surgical efficiency.

In January 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical Inc., which expanded opportunities for future growth and was a major step to develop company’s diverse portfolio of devices as well as strengthening the positon in the neuromodulation market.

Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

