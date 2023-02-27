‘Nepo Baby’ Jamie Lee Curtis Brings Down the House at SAG Awards

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

Jamie Lee Curtis has been the focal point at tonight’s SAG Awards, inflicting fairly the commotion after boasting herself as a “nepo child” a number of occasions. Whereas accepting her Greatest Supporting Actress award for Every little thing In every single place All At As soon as, the star introduced the viewers to laughing matches and tears with a surprising speech—proving that, sure, Jamie Lee is all of us.

The splashy Hollywood occasion started with a montage of actors sharing their tales resulting in their fame (and, in flip, their SAG membership), together with Curtis.

“I obtained my SAG card once I was 19 years outdated once I signed a seven-year contract to Common Studios and starred in an ABC TV sequence referred to as Operation Petticoat,” Curtis stated, including, “which my father, Tony Curtis—nepo child!—starred in. I used to be fired from that TV present a yr later and I assumed my life was over.”

As everyone knows, Curtis’ appearing profession was removed from over, as she went on to star in John Carpenter’s horror basic Halloween, and extra not too long ago, awards darling Every little thing In every single place All At As soon as. Curtis nabbed the win on the awards present Sunday night for taking part in cranky IRS agent Deirdre within the A24 motion comedy, whereas additionally nominated towards co-star Stephanie Hsu.

After screaming “shut up!” and kissing the movie’s star Michelle Yeoh on the mouth, Curtis took the stage to loud cheers from the room of her friends. However she wasn’t having any of it: “Come on!” she shouted, profitable extra love from the group. “Properly, I didn’t imply ‘come on’ extra, I meant ‘come on’ like cease,” she joked.

“I’m carrying the marriage ring my father gave my mom,” Curtis continued. “They hated one another, by the best way. However my sister Kelly and I have been born from love. My father was from Hungary and my mom was from Denmark. That they had nothing, and so they turned these monstrous stars on this business they cherished a lot. My dad and mom have been actors.”

Jamie Lee, the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, has been open about her disdain for the latest nepotism discourse prior to now few months. In a publish made to Instagram, Curtis stated New York Journal’s polarizing nepo child article was “designed to attempt to diminish and denigrate and damage.”

Story continues

Now, nonetheless, the actress has a little bit of a humorousness about the entire affair—although she’s nonetheless combating again.

“I do know you have a look at me and assume, nicely, ‘Nepo child. That’s why she’s there.’ And I completely get it,” Curtis stated as she accepted her first SAG Award. “However the fact of the matter is, I’m 64 years outdated and that is simply wonderful.”

Whereas some thought that Curtis would cut up the vote with Hsu, resulting in Black Panther: Wakanda Without end actress Angela Bassett’s sweep of awards season main as much as the Oscars in two weeks, this win has the Academy Awards leaning in direction of Every little thing In every single place All at As soon as. The Greatest Supporting Actress race is tighter than ever—can Angela Bassett do the factor?

Ariana DeBose and the 5 Phases of Response to ‘Angela Bassett Did the Factor’

Learn extra at The Day by day Beast.

Get the Day by day Beast’s largest scoops and scandals delivered proper to your inbox. Join now.

Keep knowledgeable and acquire limitless entry to the Day by day Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.