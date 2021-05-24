Nephrostomy Market Scope Assessment 2026

Global Nephrostomy Market: Overview

Nephrostomy surgical procedure is used to remove blockage from the kidney. The global nephrostomy market is expected to grow in the near future. This is mainly due to factors such as increasing incidence of lifestyle related diseases, technological advancement and improving health care infrastructure. Apart from this, rise in geriatric population is also projected to contribute to the growth of the global nephrostomy market.

The global nephrostomy market can be divided based on end user, product type and geography. Based on end user, the global nephrostomy market can be classified into specialty clinics, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Among all of them hospital segment are anticipated to hold key shares in the market. This is mainly due to the availability of skilled personnel in hospitals . Based on product type, the global nephrostomy market can be categorized into nephrostomy tubes, catheters, sheath dilators, needles, leading wires, retrieval devices, percutaneous access and drainage devices and others

Global Nephrostomy Market: Market Potential and Key Trends

One of the major drivers of the global nephrostomy market is high adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedure. In addition to this, the rise in the reimbursement coverage of kidney diseases in private and government insurance is a major factor boosting the global nephrostomy market. Owing to this, patients have fewer difficulties pertaining to high cost of the procedure.

Apart from this, rise in educational workshop to train urologists to hone skills required for nephrostomy is aiding the nephrostomy market. Despite so many drivers, rising awareness of side effects of the procedure are expected to hinder growth of the market. Some of common side effects are post surgery infection, hemorrhage and tube dislodgement. Nevertheless, lesser operation time as compared to open surgery is expected to boost the global nephrostomy market.

Global Nephrostomy Market: Geographical Outlook

The global nephrostomy market is divided into five regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among all of them, North America is projected to dominate the global nephrostomy market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of key players, and easy availability of complex surgeries procedure in the region.

Increasing investment by several governments in the region for research and development of advanced equipment and procedure is expected to propel growth of the global nephrostomy market. Asia Pacific, is projected to witness high growth in the upcoming years. This is mainly due to the rising prevalence of kidney diseases in the region.

Global Nephrostomy Market: Competitive Landscape

The global nephrostomy market depicts a highly competitive and fragmented vendor landscape. This is mainly due to the presence of several big and small players in the global market. Key players operating in the global nephrostomy market include Stryker, Cook, C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dornier MedTech, UreSil, LLC, Rocamed, and Amecath,

