Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2026 interpreted by a new report
Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Neonatal Phototherapy Devices market is facing challenges because of temporary shutdown of manufacturing and distribution channel of Neonatal Phototherapy Devices across the world. Neonatal phototherapy devices are medical devices used in the treatment of neonatal jaundice. It mainly occurs in newborn babies and if untreated, it may cause severe hyperbilirubinemia which leads to neurological damage or death. The rise in government plans, regulations, and interventions aimed at establishing advanced healthcare infrastructure as well as rising adoption of technologically advanced neonatal phototherapy devices are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Indian Brand Equity Foundation, The Government of India is planning to increase public health spending to 2.5 per cent of the country’s GDP by 2025. Also, there has been seen rise in Government expenditure on the health sector 1.4 per cent in 2018 from 1.2 per cent in 2014. However, lack of skilled professionals, and unavailability of devices in rural areas are the major factor restraining the growth of global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices market during the forecast period.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw870
The regional analysis of global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medela AG
Novos Medical Systems
Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Weyer GmbH
General Electric Company
BabyBloom Healthcare BV
Natus Medical Incorporated
Atom Medical Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Flexible Phototherapy Lamps
Traditional Phototherapy Lamps
Phototherapy Beds
By Application:
Hospitals
Home Care Settings
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw870
Target Audience of the Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors