Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The Growth of Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market is huge. The Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Increased interest of neonatal monitoring equipment manufacturers in providing technologically-integrated and high-end solutions mirrors the healthcare sector’s inclination toward value-based care. Innovative technology offerings of new neonatal monitoring equipment manufacturers coupled with their attractive pricing has compelled major companies in expanding their product portfolio for meeting the requirement of neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

Recent Fact.MR report envisages the neonatal monitoring equipment market to record a steady 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2028). Over 1,070,000 neonatal monitoring equipment are pegged to be sold worldwide by 2028-end. Prominent players operating in the market such as Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, and others, are upgrading their portfolio to make it cost-effective, maintain hospital-to-home point-of-care (PoC) continuum, and incorporate value-added services.

Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market: North America Continues to Stay at Vanguard with High Focus on Palliative Care

North America continues to stay at the vanguard of the neonatal monitoring equipment market, with an estimated market value share of over one-third through the period of forecast. Rate of premature birth has been steadily rising in North America over the past couple of years, according to the CDC, which in turn has increased the number of NICU admissions, thereby creating demand for neonatal monitoring equipment.

Speciality of hospice and palliative medicine has gained significant recognition in North America, with attendant increase in training programs at both academic and clinical level. The imperative role of palliative care in improving growth development outcomes in newborn babies has been highly recognized in the region’s NICUs for reducing the infant and neonatal mortality rates.

Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market: Ventilators Continue to Hold Bulk Value Shares

Ventilators are set to prevail as preferred product among end-users of neonatal monitoring equipment, and will continues to account for bulk value shares of the market. Recent FDA approvals of new, patient-triggered ventilators, and neurally-adjusted ventilator assist (NAVA), for non-invasive and invasive ventilation related to neonates will augur well for sales of ventilators in the forthcoming years. Additionally, availability of several ventilation modes and strategies for assisting ventilation optimization, and preventing ventilation-induced lung injury will fuel ventilator sales.

Standalone modality of neonatal monitoring equipment will continue to spearhead the market in terms of value share. This is mainly because standalone devices enable clinicians in offering care delivery even while the hospital’s electronic medical records are in their downtime. However, relatively faster sales expansion has been foreseen for portable neonatal monitoring equipment through 2028. Manufacturers are offering cost-effective portable neonatal monitoring equipment that enable uninterrupted monitoring at the bedside and during in-hospital transport. Growing development of easy-to-use, compact and light portable devices will further fuel their sales in the upcoming years.

Hospitals Focusing on Family-Centered Neonatal Care Offerings

Hospitals across the globe are entering into partnership with leading neonatal monitoring equipment manufacturers, in bid to offer family-centered neonatal care of highest quality. Developing advanced NICUs at their core, hospitals are focusing on the provision of supportive, and safe environment for accommodating ongoing family contact, and reducing neonatal stress. These instances point at increased demand for various neonatal equipment, and monitoring equipment are no exception. With the forecast value share of nearly 40% by 2028-end, hospitals will continue to lead the neonatal monitoring equipment market.

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

