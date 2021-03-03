Nematicides Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2025; shares, namely, Corteva Agriscience

The Nematicides Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Nematicides report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Nematicides report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global nematicides market is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Nematicides Market: shares, namely, Corteva Agriscience, AMVAC Chemicals Corporation, FMC Corporation, Bayer CropScience, and Syngenta, and others.

Key Market Trends

Halogen Compounds and Other Fumigants Leading the Market

Soil fumigation is the most widely accepted practice for crop treatment against nematodes. Meloidogyne, Heterodera, Tylenchulus, Rotylenchulus, and Protylenchulus are important agricultural pest nematodes. Due to their high volatility, chemical fumigants are used in enclosed spaces, such as greenhouses, warehouses, etc. In the United States, soil fumigants are widely used in treating vineyard acres, such as sodium tetrathio carbamate for nematodes and phylloxera, and a pre-plant nematicide, namely 1,3D. In strawberries, 1,3D or 1, 3-D plus chloropicrin are used to control Meloidogyne. Halogen compounds are the most common nematicides used as fumigants. Until recently, the most widely used multipurpose nematicide was methyl bromide for vegetable production systems in Florida; but with a partial ban on the use of methyl bromide, many different alternatives are being constantly evaluated in Europe and the United States against pathogens, such as root-knot nematodes. China entirely banned methyl bromide in the year 2015. The fumigant nematicide segment is projected to command the global market with large market revenue, due to huge adoption in vegetables & fruit crop production

North America Dominates the Global Market

The North American region occupies the largest share among all the geographical segments in the Global Nematicides Market, accounting for almost one-third of the global market. Corn is extensively grown in North America and the most important groups of plant parasitic nematodes that are demonstrated to be important limiting factors in maize production include the root-knot nematodes, Meloidogyne spp., the root lesion nematodes, Pratylenchus spp., and the cyst nematodes, Heterodera spp. During the review period of this report, companies, like Marrone Bio Innovations, FMC Corporation, BASF SE, and many others, have come up with bio-based nematicide in the North American market. The increased biosafety regulations in the region is expected to provide a fillip to the growth of the bio-based nematicides segment over the forecast period.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Nematicides Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

