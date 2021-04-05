Nematicides Market Biggest Revenue Growth USD 1.6 billion by 2028 in World With Top Key Players: BASF SE,Syngenta Crop Protection AG,Dow,FMC Corporation.,Sumitomo Chemical Co.,Ltd.,Monsanto Company,NufarmCA,ADAMA India Private Limited.

The global Nematicides Market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of +3% from 2021, to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2028.

Nematodes are a scientific term used for roundworms compromising more than 15,000 species. Mostly the species of nematodes which attacks crops are microscopic. Nematodes attack the flowers, foliage, stem, and roots of plants. Nematodes are attacking root causes root lesions, root knots, and stunted root systems, which results in declining of the crop. Nematodes attack plants to feed on them. Thus, nematodes can cause severe damage to plants by eating the fruits, flowers, resulting in decreased productivity. Nematicides are used to control and kill nematodes. Nematicides also help to increase the nutrient uptake and water use efficiency, resulting in reduced cost of fertilizers and irrigation, which is expected to drive the growth of the global nematicides market.

Report Consultant proclaims the addition of another new report on account of the global Nematicides market for 2021-2028. The report summaries the noticeable players in the global market with a precise end goal to give a rational position of the genuine forces of the market, while the provincial and product sections of the market are likewise anticipated in detail, keeping in mind the end goal to give a granular illustration of the market’s collapse.

Top Key Players:

BASF SE,Syngenta Crop Protection AG,Dow,FMC Corporation.,Sumitomo Chemical Co.,Ltd.,Monsanto Company,NufarmCA,ADAMA India Private Limited.,AMVAC Chemical Corporation

Nematicides Market Segmentation By Types:

Liquid Nematicides

Dry Nematicides

Nematicides Market Segmentation By Application:

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Other

The geographical segmentation has been done across global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe on the basis of productivity. It throws light on recent advancements in technologies and certain methodologies which will help for boosting the outcome of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers detailed data of cost structure such as the cost of manpower, tools, technologies, and cost of raw material. It is a complete source of analytical information of different verticals of businesses such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

Driving and restraining factors are impacting the progress of Nematicides market are also analyzed in the research report. The current competitive scenario has been elaborated by examining the market situations of global as well as domestic market. Finally, it throws light on manufacturers or service providers for a better understanding of the market.

