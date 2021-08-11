“Nem Respires 2”: The horror and suspense saga returns with a new film

It opens in theaters this Thursday and focuses more on the character of the deadly blind man played by Stephen Lang.

Stephen Lang is back a deadly blind man.

In 2016, Nem Respires was released, a tension and horror film that focused on a trio of young people trying to rob an elderly blind man’s home. What they didn’t know is that Norman Nordstrom (this man’s name) was a former elite soldier with the ability to completely destroy them.

This is exactly what happened in Fede Alvarez’s film. The character played by Stephen Lang murdered, mutilated and was even a sexual predator towards his attackers, without any scruples. The production became a huge box office hit, largely because it was done on a small budget, at least by Hollywood standards. In Portugal, it hit the Netflix catalog this year, where it was also widely distributed.

Five years later, “Nem Respires 2” appears. It opens in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday, August 12th, and was directed by Rodo Sayagues (who co-wrote this and the first film). Fede Alvarez remains as producer and co-writer on this sequel.

This time the narrative point of view is more focused on Norman Nordstrom. He leads a quiet life with a girl he has a fatherly bond with, Phoenix (Madelyn Grace), when he has to protect her from a group of violent criminals.

The result, of course, are scenes full of violence, with a feeling of revenge, with creative action that is immortalized by a man who does not necessarily have to be fatal.

Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues didn’t think much about having Rocky (Jane Levy), one of the protagonists of the first film, back for the sequel. According to “Screen Rant,” Alvarez believed that Jane Levy had been through enough on a personal level in the demanding roles of the first “Nem Respire” and its remake of “Evil Dead”, even though she was ready to return to Rocky’s role.

Rodo Sayagues argued, according to the same publication, that they also hadn’t found a role for the character that fits into this new story – in which Norman Nordstrom almost becomes an anti-hero, even if he does terrible deeds.

“One of the challenges with a sequel is not to reveal the world of the first film, but at the same time to brighten the same world more,” said Stephen Lang in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”. “I think Fede and Rodo did a good job of writing. They had an idea that met these requirements and that gave me the opportunity to delve deeper into this role. “

The actor stated that this time he managed to better prepare for the character. “In this film, I had the right time to really prepare, to address the fact that I am an actor who can see a blind character play.” Stephen Lang worked with an association for the blind, with a coordinator who was responsible for helping blind people to prepare.

“I love the character. It’s a lot of fun, although “fun” is a strange word for it. And it was a privilege to get on with it. It was a pleasure because it required a lot of my resources and tools as an actor. I like a role that tests me and that I’m not sure I can do successfully. “

The cast also includes Brendan Sexton III, Rocci Williams, Stephanie Arcila, Bobby Schofield, Diaana Babnicova, Adam Young and Christian Zagia.

