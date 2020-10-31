Neil Patrick Harris and his family hit hard with their new costume!
Neil Patrick Harris loves Halloween and he demonstrates it every year. With his small family, the actor from How I Met Your Mother and Catastrophic Adventures from Orphelins Baudelaire enjoys paying tribute to great works of popular culture and showing an overflowing originality. This year, the couple and their two children seem straight out of Roald Dahl’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Given the love that Neil Patrick Harris has for disguise, we also say that the actor would be ideal for a new adaptation of the classic children’s literature. (Taika Waititi is working on an animated series for Netflix adapted from the novel.) Again this year, Neil Patrick Harris and his family are undoubtedly winning the palm of the best Halloween costumes. Below are their amazing costumes from the previous Halloween.