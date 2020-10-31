Neil Patrick Harris and his family hit hard with their new costume!

Neil Patrick Harris loves Halloween and he demonstrates it every year. With his small family, the actor from How I Met Your Mother and Catastrophic Adventures from Orphelins Baudelaire enjoys paying tribute to great works of popular culture and showing an overflowing originality. This year, the couple and their two children seem straight out of Roald Dahl’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Given the love that Neil Patrick Harris has for disguise, we also say that the actor would be ideal for a new adaptation of the classic children’s literature. (Taika Waititi is working on an animated series for Netflix adapted from the novel.) Again this year, Neil Patrick Harris and his family are undoubtedly winning the palm of the best Halloween costumes. Below are their amazing costumes from the previous Halloween.

2011: Peter Pan

2012: The Wizard of Oz

2013: Alice in Wonderland

2013 (bis): Dracula, the creature of Frankenstein, the bride of Frankenstein and a werewolf

2014: Batman, Batgirl, The Sphinx and the Joker

2015: Star Wars

2016: Charlie Chaplin, Groucho Marx, Marylin Monroe and James Dean

2017: American Horror Story: Freak Show

2018: The Haunted Mansion (Disneyland)

2019: Vincent Van Gogh, Salvador Dali, Frida Kahlo and Andy Warhol