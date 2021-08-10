Neighbourhoods: reconstruction money of approximately EUR 30 billion | free press

Berlin (DPA) – According to information from the German News Agency, the federal and state governments have agreed on a national reconstruction fund of 30 billion euros after the flood disaster. This was reported Tuesday by state and federal sources about the deliberations of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister of the States.

On this basis, a national fund “Development Aid 2021” should be established as a special federal fund with 30 billion euros. The reconstruction measures of the Länder amounting to 28 billion euros are financed equally by the federal government and half by the Länder. According to the draft resolution, the federal states must be involved in adjusting the distribution of sales tax revenues over 30 years.

The difference of two billion euros is the result of damage to federal institutions: the flood disaster, which mainly affected regions in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, also caused damage to, for example, bridges, railways and motorways.

North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) announced a rapid pace of reconstruction after the flood disaster during the deliberations of the federal and state governments. As the German news agency learned from the participants, Laschet thanked the other countries for the great solidarity after the terrible disaster. He reported an enormous amount of damage. “We have to start immediately,” Laschet said.

A federal law is planned for the development fund. The Bundestag is expected to meet on August 25 for a special session to get reconstruction aid. The Union and the SPD have agreed on this, the German news agency learned from coalition circles on Tuesday. The Federal Council must approve the fund.

At the meeting, the Bundestag should also discuss a planned temporary suspension of the obligation to file for bankruptcy for companies affected by the disaster. This is to prevent a wave of bankruptcies.

According to data from the dpa, the development fund should technically be based on the fund after the 2013 flood. At the time, it was a “law establishing a special fund for development aid”. The fund funded aid to repair flood damage and rebuild devastated infrastructure. Funds flowed to damaged private households and businesses, provided the damage was not covered by insurance.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) said at the beginning of August during a visit to the hard-hit towns of Stolberg near Aachen in view of the 2013 fund: “We will probably need a much larger amount for the reconstruction.” Scholz had pointed out that the federal and state governments after the floods in 2013 had now jointly spent nearly €6 billion on reconstruction in the affected areas.

In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, damage from the storm in mid-July amounts to more than 13 billion euros, according to first estimates, as Prime Minister Laschet, who is also the CDU leader, told a special session of the state parliament of Düsseldorf on Monday. The damage in Rhineland-Palatinate is at least as great, so that the planned national reconstruction fund should comprise 20 to 30 billion euros.