Needle-Free Injection System Market Analysis by Growth and Revolutionary Opportunities by 2026||Valeritas, Inc., InsuJet, PenJet, Crossject, Amico Group, BD,  Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Needle-Free Injection System Market Analysis by Growth and Revolutionary Opportunities by 2026

The Needle-Free Injection System report makes available fluctuations in CAGR values during the figure time of 2020-2027 for the market. This market report offers comprehensive investigation about production capacity, utilization, import and export for all the major regions across the globe. Needle-Free Injection System market study also examines the market status, market share, development rate, future patterns, market drivers, openings and difficulties, dangers and passage hindrances, deals channels, merchants and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. competitive landscape part of the report features an highlights knowledge about the market share analysis of major industry players. Additionally, organizations can pick up experiences into benefit development and sustainability program with this general Needle-Free Injection System market report.

Needle-free injection system market is expected to reach USD 42.63 Billion by 2026 and set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to extensive use of needle-free injection system in the developing countries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global needle-free injection system market are Antares Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., PharmaJet, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medical International Technologies, INJEX, THE NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD, Valeritas, Inc., InsuJet, PenJet, Crossject, Amico Group, BD, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MedImmune, Mystic Pharmaceuticals, OptiNose US, Inc., Zogenix, D’Antonio Consultants International, Inc., among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Eli Lilly and Company has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Baqsimi (glucagon) nasal powder 3 mg. The product is used to treat diabetic severe hypoglycemia. The product approval will help company to increase its revenue generation from drug delivery system as the product is first of its kind and only nasally-dosed glucagon, available for diabetics

In January 2018, LenisUSA.com and Lenis Medical Ltd has formed partnership with Premier Media Service Inc. for distribution and sales of LENIS Needle-Free Injection System in U.S. The injection system is a next generation needle free injections system and the device is highly adaptable, and applicable to anesthetics, steroids, HA, HGH, HCG, MS drugs, vitamins, insulin, vaccines, filers, fertility drugs, and orthopedic drugs. The partnership will help company to increase its market presence in U.S.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of chronic disease is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period

Increased rate of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries is expected to drive the growth of the market Increasing demand for self-injection devices is expected to increase growth of the market in the forecasted period

Increasing demand for biosimilars and vaccination is expected to enhance growth of the market

Market Restraints

Limitation in intravenous administration is expected to restrain the market growth

Stringent regulation is expected to hinder the market growth

Needle-free injection system is costly which is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Needle-Free Injection System Market

By Type

Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors

By Product

Fillable Needle-Free Injectors

Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors

By Technology

Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors

Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors

By Source of Power

Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Gas Propelled/ Air Forced Injector Systems

By Usability

Disposable Needle-Free Injectors

Reusable Needle-Free Injectors

By DeliverySite

Subcutaneous Injectors

Intramuscular Injectors

Intradermal Injectors

By Application

Vaccine Delivery

Insulin Delivery

Oncology

Pain Management

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacifi

Middle East & Africa

Key Points mentioned in the report:

What was the market size in 2017? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? What the drivers and restrains are for the Needle-Free Injection System market? How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2019-2026?

