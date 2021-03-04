Needle Coke Market Revenue Surge to USD 4650 Million By 2026

This professional and specialized report study examines the technical and business perspective of the Needle Coke industry. The report provides a historical analysis of the industry as well as the projected trends expected to be witnessed in the Needle Coke market. The report study analyzes the market statistics at the global as well as the regional levels to gain an in-depth perspective of the overall Needle Coke market. The historical insights are provided from 2016 to 2019 and projected trends are provided from 2020 to 2026. The quantitative data is provided in terms of both volume (Kilo Tons) and value (USD Million) for 2016 – 2026. The qualitative data is reinforced by analyzing and providing numerous market dynamics (directly or indirectly affecting the industry) such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

According to the report, the global Needle Coke market in 2019 is approximately USD 2180 Million and is anticipated to reach around USD 4650 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the needle coke market is around 6% from 2020 to 2026.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the Needle Coke market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the Needle Coke market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the Needle Coke industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of Type, Application, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026. The regional segmentation of the Needle Coke industry includes the holistic bifurcation of all the five major continents including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Needle Coke market is segmented based on Type and Application. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into CoveredPetroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived. In terms of Application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into Graphite Electrode, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Special Carbon Material, and Others.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the Needle Coke market, but not restricted to Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Bao-steel Group, Petroleum Coke Industries co. (K.S.C), Fangda Carbon, Phillips 66, C-Chem Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Petrocokes Japan Ltd., Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co., Ltd., Sinosteel Anshan Research Institute of Thermo-Energy Co., Ltd., Seadrift Coke LP, JXTG Holdings, Inc., Petrochina International, Baotailong New Material Co., Shanxi Meijin Energy Co., Ltd.

The taxonomy of the Needle Coke Market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Needle Coke Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Petroleum Derived

Coal Tar Pitch Derived

Global Needle Coke Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Graphite Electrode

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Special Carbon Material

Others

Global Needle Coke Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



