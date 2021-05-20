Needle Coke Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global Needle Coke Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The demand for needle coke is growing due to the production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry. These electrodes are also used to scrap substitute and melt steel scrap. It is also employed in the manufacture of synthetic graphite other applications, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries that are used in an electric vehicle. Graphite is the largest input material in lithium-ion batteries by volume. The Tesla Model S contains up to 85kg of graphite.

The study focuses on a wide-ranging analysis of the leading products and services available in this market, and, on the other hand, emphasizes the revenue share, pricing structure, sales & distribution, and production and growth rates each market segment. The report presents the principal market statistics and data in a tabular format to help readers get a better idea of the market dynamics.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Indian Oil Corporation announced its plan to invest Rs1,268 crore or USD 1.7 Million in a new petroleum needle coke in Odisha at its Paradip Refinery unit. The unit is proposed to have a capacity of 56ktpy.

Coal-based needle coke has an inherent advantage over the petroleum coke as it is more aromatic and has fewer side effects attached to the aromatic rings. If treated properly, the needle coke from coal-based feedstock could be superior to that from the petroleum-based feedstock.

Graphite electrodes find application in the ladle furnace (LF) and electric arc furnace (EAF) for the production of silicon metal, steel, melting processes, and ferroalloy production, among others.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the needle coke market share in the year 2019 and is anticipated to have a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The high market share in the region is due to the growth of the manufacturing sector and growing infrastructure.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66, Graftech International, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Sojitz Ject Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Baosteel Group, Asbury Carbon Inc., and Graphite India Limited, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Needle Coke Market on the basis of product type, grade, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Coal-Based Needle Coke Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Super-Premium Grade Premium Grade Intermediate-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrodes Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys Carbon Black Rubber Compounds Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest research endows readers with an extensive database of the worldwide Needle Coke business sector and anticipates massive growth of the Needle Coke market in the upcoming years. The report focuses on pivotal factors like the latest market trends, sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, and regional concentration. It helps the readers determine the overall market shares held by distributors and traders engaged in this market through the supply chain. In addition, the report undertakes a comprehensive study of the market using advanced analytical methods, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Needle Coke market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Needle Coke market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Needle Coke Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Needle Coke Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth of the iron & steel industry, especially in the APAC region

4.2.2.2. Escalating demand for lithium-ion batteries

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in demand-supply gap

4.2.3.2. Legislative regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Needle Coke Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Coal-based Needle Coke

5.1.2. Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Chapter 6. Needle Coke Market By Grade Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Grade Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Super-Premium Grade

6.1.2. Premium Grade

6.1.3. Intermediate-Premium Grade

Chapter 7. Needle Coke Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Electrodes

7.1.2. Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys

7.1.3. Carbon Black

7.1.4. Rubber Compounds

7.1.5. Others

CONTINUED…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/needle-coke-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

