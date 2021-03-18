Needle Coke Market High Demand, Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Needle Coke Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The demand for needle coke is growing due to the production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry. These electrodes are also used to scrap substitute and melt steel scrap. It is also employed in the manufacture of synthetic graphite other applications, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries that are used in an electric vehicle. Graphite is the largest input material in lithium-ion batteries by volume. The Tesla Model S contains up to 85kg of graphite.

This report on the global Needle Coke market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Needle Coke market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Needle Coke market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Needle Coke market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Needle Coke market.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Needle Coke Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/242

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Indian Oil Corporation announced its plan to invest Rs1,268 crore or USD 1.7 Million in a new petroleum needle coke in Odisha at its Paradip Refinery unit. The unit is proposed to have a capacity of 56ktpy.

Coal-based needle coke has an inherent advantage over the petroleum coke as it is more aromatic and has fewer side effects attached to the aromatic rings. If treated properly, the needle coke from coal-based feedstock could be superior to that from the petroleum-based feedstock.

The super-premium grade exhibits a low puffin rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), which ensures higher productivity by 5% in the recycling operations of steel. The super-premium grade is also the finest grade used in the production of high-quality ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrodes.

Graphite electrodes find application in the ladle furnace (LF) and electric arc furnace (EAF) for the production of silicon metal, steel, melting processes, and ferroalloy production, among others.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the needle coke market share in the year 2019 and is anticipated to have a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The high market share in the region is due to the growth of the manufacturing sector and growing infrastructure.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66, Graftech International, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Sojitz Ject Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Baosteel Group, Asbury Carbon Inc., and Graphite India Limited, among others.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Coal-Based Needle Coke

Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Super-Premium Grade

Premium Grade

Intermediate-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrodes

Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys

Carbon Black

Rubber Compounds

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/needle-coke-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Needle Coke Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Needle Coke Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Needle Coke Market By Formulation Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Needle Coke Market Regional Outlook

Continued…