Needle Coke Market 2021 Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

The demand for needle coke is growing due to the production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry. These electrodes are also used to scrap substitute and melt steel scrap. It is also employed in the manufacture of synthetic graphite other applications, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries that are used in an electric vehicle. Graphite is the largest input material in lithium-ion batteries by volume. The Tesla Model S contains up to 85kg of graphite.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Needle Coke market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Needle Coke market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66, Graftech International, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Sojitz Ject Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Baosteel Group, Asbury Carbon Inc., and Graphite India Limited, among others.

Research Methodology

The report published by Emergen Research Market Research is verified and authenticated by primary and secondary researches. The research is done thoroughly by industry publications, government websites, press releases, announcements by companies, research articles published by well-known researchers, and other authenticated websites. These researches help in providing correct details about the market share, overall revenue of the market, market valuation, growth statistics, etc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Needle Coke Market on the basis of product type, grade, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Coal-Based Needle Coke Petroleum-Based Needle Coke



Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Super-Premium Grade Premium Grade Intermediate-Premium Grade



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrodes Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys Carbon Black Rubber Compounds Others



Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Needle Coke Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Needle Coke Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Needle Coke Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Needle Coke Market

