Needle Coke Market 2021 Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027
The demand for needle coke is growing due to the production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry. These electrodes are also used to scrap substitute and melt steel scrap. It is also employed in the manufacture of synthetic graphite other applications, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries that are used in an electric vehicle. Graphite is the largest input material in lithium-ion batteries by volume. The Tesla Model S contains up to 85kg of graphite.
The detailed market intelligence report on the Needle Coke market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Needle Coke market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.
This report examines all the key factors influencing growth of global Needle Coke market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Regional assessment of global Needle Coke market unlocks a plethora of untapped opportunities in regional and domestic market places. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, scope of NPD in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities and much more.
Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66, Graftech International, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Sojitz Ject Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Baosteel Group, Asbury Carbon Inc., and Graphite India Limited, among others.
Research Methodology
The report published by Emergen Research Market Research is verified and authenticated by primary and secondary researches. The research is done thoroughly by industry publications, government websites, press releases, announcements by companies, research articles published by well-known researchers, and other authenticated websites. These researches help in providing correct details about the market share, overall revenue of the market, market valuation, growth statistics, etc.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Needle Coke Market on the basis of product type, grade, application, and region:
- Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Coal-Based Needle Coke
- Petroleum-Based Needle Coke
- Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Super-Premium Grade
- Premium Grade
- Intermediate-Premium Grade
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Electrodes
- Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys
- Carbon Black
- Rubber Compounds
- Others
Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.
Detailed Regional Analysis covers:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
- Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thus, the report is then sent to industry persons, in house panels, experts for third party opinion and for sharing the feedbacks. This report after all the validation is published for providing precise value and description about Needle Coke market.
Key Benefits of Buying the Global Needle Coke Report:
- Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
- Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
- The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Needle Coke Market
- Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
- In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
- Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Needle Coke Market
- Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
- Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Needle Coke Market
