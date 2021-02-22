Needle Biopsy Market Top-Companies Offerings, Trends, Segmented Analysis and Forecast by 2027

“

The global Needle Biopsy market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Needle Biopsy market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Carefusion Corporation, Hologic Inc., Cardinal Health Inc. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Needle Biopsy market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Needle Biopsy market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Needle Biopsy market.

Global Needle Biopsy Market is valued approximately USD 552.80 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.20 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Needle biopsy is a process which is used to collect the sampled of cells from the body. The fine needle biopsy and core needle biopsy are two types of common needle biopsy. They are usually used to take samples from the muscle, bones and other part of the body. Also, the needle biopsy is usually done to detect certain symptoms such as infection, inflammation and mass or lump. In addition, this is considered as a key approach to rule out or diagnose breast cancer. Core needle biopsy is done for the lump or palpable mass that can be felt, or suspicious area which is seen after imaging test or mammogram. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer along with the technological advancement and development in cancer related studies would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. As per the Our World in Data Organization, breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer with an estimated number of about 17 million people with has breast cancer in 2017. Further, as per the source, in 2018, about 2 million new cases were registered breast cancer worldwide. As per the American cancer society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women across the globe. Further, as per the aforementioned source, one in eight women in the United States develops invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Similarly, as per the Canadian cancer society organization 2017, in Canada on an average, about 72 women were diagnosed with the breast cancer every day, whereas 14 women died with cancer every day. Thus, the need & utility for the needle biopsy would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market. However, high price of the needle biopsy is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Needle Biopsy market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the rise in number of reported cancer cases, high per capita health expenditure, and significant investment in R&D for effective treatment alternatives. Also, the dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the favorable reimbursement scenarios and greater expenditure on healthcare. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Core Needle Biopsy

Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy

Image-Guided Biopsy

By utility:

Disposable

Reusable

By Application:

Tumour

Infection

Inflammation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

