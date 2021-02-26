Needle Biopsy Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026

The needle biopsy market is set for rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global needle biopsy market accounted for USD 614.40 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 892.40 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.48%

Global Needle Biopsy Market: Overview

Needle biopsy is a medical diagnostic method used to obtain suspected tissue samples from the body for diagnosis/diagnosis of exclusion. Tissue samples accumulated from biopsy devices are sent to laboratory testing for analysis and diagnosis of various diseases. In order to categorize or assess the staging of diseases and rule out the existence of particular diseases, these tissue samples are analyzed.

Request Free Sample Report of Needle Biopsy Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/needle-biopsy-market

Global Needle Biopsy Market: Growth Factors

The needle biopsy market is mainly driven by the production of goods and the decline in the prices of raw materials and components. Rising cases of cancer and the increasing use of biopsy needles are fueling the market growth. Companies should concentrate on improving distribution quality in order to reduce price pressures due to massive market fragmentation. Distribution deals between major players and innovative goods, such as multi-layer needles, would be highly beneficial. The increase in the global geriatric population and government measures to spread cancer awareness are also expected to boost the market growth.

Needle biopsy provides non-invasive screening procedures to diagnose cancer by using liquids such as saliva, urine, blood, etc. to detect malignancy. Technological change may enhance the ability of needle biopsy and can substitute needle biopsy techniques. In needle biopsy, real-time progression of cancers is also feasible, raising the degree of danger to needle biopsy. It is expected that the dropping cost of goods due to greater fragmentation of the market and the rise of Chinese companies would bring additional pressure on prices. The growth of the needle biopsy market is challenged by increasing strict regulations and requirements for medical devices, and the uncertainty regarding reimbursement in the United States.

Global Needle Biopsy Market: Segmentation

The two fundamental forms of needle biopsies include fine aspiration needle biopsy and core needle biopsy. Core needle biopsy is a hollow needle measuring between 11 and 18 gauge and is used to extract a sample of tissue from the liver, breast, prostate and other organs. Local anesthesia is used to make the region numb until the tissue sample is collected. Fine needle aspiration typically needs a small hollow needle varying from 22–27-gauge needle to acquire just a small proportion of the damaged area. Fine needle biopsy is most widely used for the processing of thyroid samples.

Needle based biopsy guns is a lucrative strategy that many players are pursuing. Core needle biopsy has a greater efficiency and detectability than fine needle aspiration biopsy. The use of core needle biopsy to achieve the highest sensitivity and detectability in combination with needle aspiration biopsy is increasingly prevalent. As a consequence, the two tests are complementary and the efficiency rate is highest with both tests being performed together.

Vacuum-assisted needle biopsy is expected to be the fastest growing category. Rising rates of cancer screening in the world would stimulate the market. Among different types of cancer, breast cancer is expected to lead to the greatest use of needle biopsy.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/needle-biopsy-market

Global Needle Biopsy Market: Regional Analysis

By Geography, the needle biopsy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

North America dominated the global demand for needle biopsy in 2019, followed by Europe. In 2019, the United States held the largest market share for needle biopsy in the region, due to the involvement of key players, technical innovations, growing adoption of needle biopsy, increased spending on health care and appropriate reimbursement policies.

Europe is the second largest market due to high disposable incomes and increased awareness. Another market-driven factor in the region is the expanded implementation of national cancer screening programs and the rising acceptance of high-priced devices. In addition, increased coverage of refunds for biopsy processes and favorable demographics are other aspects of boosting market growth in the region.

The needle biopsy market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the early adoption of advanced technologies such as core needle biopsy, fine-needle aspiration biopsy, etc., increased awareness, huge health expenditure, and high penetration of research activities across the region.

The Middle East & Africa market is dominated by gulf nations, especially the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Poor regions of Africa are expected to be lagging behind due to poor economic and political stability and weak public healthcare system.

Global Needle Biopsy Market: Competitive Players

The major players in the global needle biopsy market include Boston Scientific Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Cook Medical, Hologic, Inc, C. R. Bard, Inc, Medax, BD Hakko co. ltd, Moller Medical GmbH, and Argon Medical Devices, Inc. among others.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/needle-biopsy-market

The report segment of global needle biopsy market are as follows:

Global Needle Biopsy Market: Type Segment Analysis

Core Needle Biopsy

Fine- Needle Aspiration Biopsy

Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy

Image- Guided Biopsy

Global Needle Biopsy Market: Utility Segment Analysis

Disposable

Reusable

Global Needle Biopsy Market: Application Segment Analysis

Tumor

Infection

Inflammation

Others

Global Needle Biopsy Market: Regional Segment Analysis