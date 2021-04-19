Needle Based Biopsy Guns Market Overview, Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2027

Needle Based Biopsy Guns Market

Biopsy is defined as removal of cells or tissues from tumors located in various parts of the body & the devices used for this process are known as biopsy devices. Needle-based biopsy guns are defined as handheld devices, with motor assembly attached to a biopsy needle. These are used to collect tissue samples from a patient’s body to detect malignancies. Biopsies are usually performed to diagnose & identify if the tumor is cancerous before designing a suitable plan for the patient. These procedures are basically performed in two different ways such as needle-based minimally invasive procedures and open surgical procedures.

The increase in prevalence of cancer across the world as well as the presence of untapped opportunities in emerging economies like Asia Pacific, along with improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors which expected to boost the needle based biopsy guns market growth over the forecast period. Also, the growing demand for effective diagnostic procedures for cancer is expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, technologically advanced biopsy guidance systems such as vacuum-assisted guns, are gaining popularity among patients among healthcare providers and patients.

The widening base of geriatric population as well as the introduction of cost-effective & advanced devices are expected to further contribute the growth of the market. For instance, as per data published by World Health Organization, cancer has become leading cause of death across the globe. The global incidence of cancer in the year 2012 was 14.1 million & it is awaited to increase by 70.0% over the next two decades. The growing incidence of cancer is encouraging the development of more safe, effective and advanced biopsy procedures.

Underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure as well as lack of resources in developing nations are major restraints that may hamper the global needle based biopsy guns market growth during this forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The North America is a leading revenue contributor to the market, owing to presence of established market players in the region. Also, high market penetration rates of technologically advanced devices as well as the increase in demand for disposable devices are expected to boost the regional market growth. Moreover, the APAC is a fastest growing region due to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries along with the presence of high unmet patient needs, and the growing incidence of cancer is expected to stimulate the growth of the regional market.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cook Medical, CareFusion Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Hakko co. ltd., Medax, C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Möller Medical GmbH, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Kompass, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Utility

Disposable Guns

Reusable Guns

By Type

Core Needle Biopsy Devices (CNB)

Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices (VAB)

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Devices (FNAB)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

