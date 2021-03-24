Nebulizer Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Trends, Growth Analysis & Forecast to 2024

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Nebulizer (Jet, Mesh, Ultrasonic) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”.

MarketReportsOnline.com publish a new report titled Global Nebulizer (Jet, Mesh, Ultrasonic) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) represents the current scenario of the market, and based on in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to influence the demand in the near future, it estimates the state of the Nebulizer market by the forecast period.

The nebulizer market is expected to reach US$1.44 billion in 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.02%, during 2020-2024. The factors such as, expansion of medical devices, upsurge in air pollution, growth in geriatric population, increasing medical technology R&D spending, rising prevalence of asthma, rapid urbanization and upsurge in healthcare expenditures would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by high cost of mesh nebulizing therapy, side effects associated with the use of nebulizers and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends may include growing frequency of e-smoking, increasing focus on telehealth, bigger attention towards mesh nebulizers and increasing adoption of home nebulizing therapy.

The global nebulizer market is fragmented into jet nebulizer, mesh nebulizer and ultrasonic nebulizer. The market is highly concentrated with jet nebulizers owing to the low cost and easy accessibility factors. Although, people’s preferences are gradually shifting towards mesh nebulizers due to the compact size devices and minimized drug loss, thereby improving the effectiveness of the treatment. Ultrasonic nebulizers are growing steadily owing to a wider range of benefits such as increased portability, low drug delivery time and low noise, which are providing a scope for its market growth.

The fastest regional market was North America owing to the growing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders and continuous advancement in medical technology. Other regions also secured considerable shares in the global market due to rise in favourable reimbursement scenario, rise in customer awareness and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is creating a huge demand for various respiratory devices, providing strong grounds for market growth of nebulizers globally.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global nebulizer (Jet, Mesh & Ultrasonic) market.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Koninklijke Philips, Becton, Dickson an Company, Omron Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Teleflex Incorporated and Invacare Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Nebulizers Manufacturers

Medical Technology Firms

End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Emergency Centers, Home care)

Investment Banks

Healthcare and Medical Consultants

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

