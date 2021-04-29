Nearly Three-Week Corona Lockdown Begins in Turkey | Free press

Turkey is not getting a grip on the high number of corona cases. Now a hard lockdown should help. However, no additional economic aid is provided – and a ban causes discontent.

Istanbul (dpa) – A nationwide lockdown has started in Turkey to stem the high number of corona cases. All stores not needed for basic needs will be closed Thursday at 7:00 pm local time (6:00 pm CET).

Until the early morning of May 17, people are only allowed to take to the streets for compelling reasons, such as shopping. To this end, supermarkets are open at certain times of the day, except on Sundays.

The construction industry and companies that are important for maintaining production and supply chains are not affected by the restrictions. Tourists are exempt from the exit restrictions.

It is the strictest measure in Turkey since the start of the pandemic. Nonetheless, union members view the lockdown as half-hearted. 70 percent of workers should continue to work, criticized the chairman of the left-wing metal union (Metal-Is), Adnan Serdaroglu. There is also a lack of state financial support, he told the DPA.

The sale of alcohol is prohibited during the lockdown, which led to sharp criticism in advance. Under the hashtag #ickimedokunma (“Don’t touch my alcohol.”), Many expressed their displeasure on Twitter. An Interior Ministry spokesman denied allegations that the Islamic Conservative government had enacted the ban for ideological reasons.

Many people left the metropolis of Istanbul before the restrictions went to the coast or the countryside. The result was long traffic jams. There was also lively activity at airports and bus stations.

The country with 84 million inhabitants has been struggling with high corona figures for weeks. On Wednesday, the official number of new infections was around 40,000 cases, and two weeks ago the Ministry of Health reported more than 60,000 new infections every day. At the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan, in mid-April, cafes and restaurants had to close and switch to delivery services. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the goal was to keep the number of new infections below 5,000 cases per day.

Turkey started its vaccination campaign in January with the vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac. Only 4.5 million doses of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine are available so far. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 50 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V have also been ordered.

