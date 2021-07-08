Nearly 4,000 corona diseases despite vaccination | free press

Berlin (dpa) – So far, nearly 4,000 people in Germany have contracted Covid-19 despite full vaccination protection – with about 975,000 recorded corona diseases in the same period.

This is apparent from the board report of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The RKI also assesses the effectiveness of the vaccination as high on the basis of these values, without making a distinction between vaccines.

So far, 3806 so-called vaccination breakthroughs – or symptomatic corona infections at least two weeks after a full vaccination – have been registered, the RKI writes. On July 4, according to RKI data, about 25 million people in Germany had full vaccination protection.

Most Covid 19 cases transmitted in recent months were not vaccinated, the institute writes in its management report. Vaccination effectiveness for all vaccines, estimated by the RKI, is just over 90 percent for adults. This confirms the high effectiveness of the clinical studies.

However, the RKI emphasizes that the recorded values ​​should be interpreted with caution and “mainly serve to classify vaccine breakthroughs and make an initial assessment of vaccination effectiveness”.

40 percent limit exceeded

In Germany, more than 40 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against the corona virus. According to the Robert Koch Institute (as of 10:25 a.m.), the rate rose to 40.8 percent on Thursday. More than 961,000 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday, according to the information. More than 47.8 million people (57.6 percent) have received at least one vaccination, about 33.9 million people have been fully vaccinated.

According to the RKI, the vaccination rate in Germany has fallen somewhat recently. In the past week up to and including Sunday, an average of 710,100 doses per day were administered, according to the situation report from Wednesday evening. The week before, there were 800,500 cans a day. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) tweeted on Thursday: “With nearly a million vaccinations yesterday, the pace is still high, but it is falling. With a view to autumn and winter, every vaccination now counts!”

Of the federal states, Bremen remains the highest percentage of first vaccinations with 66.5 percent. Only Saxony has not yet reached the 50 percent (49.1) mark. Saarland has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated inhabitants with 45.6 percent. Brandenburg brings the rearguard with 37.0 percent.

The vaccination campaign against the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 started in Germany at the end of last year. First it was the turn of the over-80s, residents of old people’s homes and nursing homes and medical staff. Chronically ill, among others, with an increased risk of a serious and fatal course, are preferred to vaccinate. People can now try to make an appointment regardless of the priority list that was previously in effect.