Near Infrared Imaging Sensors Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2027

Near infrared imaging sensors enhance the capabilities of traditional machine vision systems. Machine vision systems, termed as ‘eye of the machines’, enable the machines to capture and process image based information of real world objects for the purposes of inspection, process control and automatic guidance. These machine vision systems encompasses a set of digital sensors, coupled with cameras or lasers, collaboratively working through a software programmed for acquiring image based data. The basic principle of operation in machine vision systems is detection of object by sensor followed by triggering transmission of light or laser beams on the object which are then returned to camera or sensor for generation of image data. Near infrared imaging systems work on the similar principle which makes them suitable for these industrial applications. Owing to this, major industry players providing machine vision solutions are incorporating near infrared technologies in their offerings. For instance, FLIR Systems, Inc. provides a wide range of machine vision cameras which include near infrared cameras such as Blackfly Board, Grasshopper3 and other such variants. These cameras incorporate SONY IMX273 and SONY ICX834 sensors respectively, which support detection of near infrared radiations. These upgraded machine vision systems are generating high demand in the global near infrared imaging sensors market.

Beyond conventional industrial applications, machine vision systems also have a huge demand across commercial applications which is further anticipated to heighten the demand for near infrared imaging sensors market. The most prominent commercial applications of near infrared imaging sensor based machine vision is autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assist systems (ADAS). Near infrared imaging sensors takes clear images of surroundings, independent of their heat, for ADAS to function properly, even at night. These better and farther vision capabilities of near infrared imaging in low-light or no-light conditions with minimal battery power consumption makes them a viable option for semi-autonomous or full autonomous vehicles. Recently, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC announced a portfolio of near infrared imaging CMOS sensors for automotive applications at AutoSens Conference in Detroit in May 2019. Similarly, OmniVision Technologies, Inc. provides CMOS sensor OmniPixel 3-GS for advanced imaging in ADAS applications. These applications are anticipated to generate high demand in global near infrared imaging sensors market in future years amidst the U.S and European government regulations to incorporate some form of ADAS in all the vehicles. Additionally, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to further propel the growth of global infrared imaging market by heightening the application of machine vision systems in healthcare sector for medical, microscopy, and life science applications.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of near infrared imaging sensors market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global near infrared imaging sensor market was valued at US$ 5,283.9 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow to US$ 10,765 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Large organizations are anticipated witness high growth rate in global near infrared imaging sensors market over forecast years owing to the incorporation of near infrared imaging sensors in industrial automation.

Forensics Analysis is anticipated to generate high demand for near infrared imaging for determination of ignitable liquids, counterfeit product identification, illegal tree cutting and others such applications.

Asia Pacific region accounted for highest market share in global near infrared imaging sensors market in 2018 and is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years owing to the high demand across consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare sectors

Some of the players operating in the near infrared imaging sensors market are ams AG, Himax Technologies, Inc., IMEC Inc., OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Radiant Vision Systems, LLC, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation amongst others.

Global Near Infrared Imaging Sensors Market:

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Organizations

Large Organizations

By End Use

Healthcare

In Vivo Imaging

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Gastrointestinal

Reconstructive or Plastic Surgery

Others

Automotive

Short Range Automotive LiDAR

Long Range Automotive LiDAR

Others

Aerospace and Defense

Night Vision

Security Cameras

Others

Consumer Electronics and Commercial Applications

Mobile Phones

AR / VR

Drones

Tablets and Notebooks

Others

Forensic Analysis

Agriculture

Multispectral and Hyperspectral Images

Visual and Spatial Information

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

