Near-Infrared Imaging Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global near-infrared imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1,535.0 Million at a steady CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High revenue growth of the near-infrared imaging market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases. Cancer is a major cause of death globally, with around 19.3 million individuals diagnosed with cancer and approximately 10 million deaths occurring due to the disease in 2020. Near-infrared imaging is an emerging technology for both preclinical and clinical imaging applications for cancer patients and offers various benefits such as real-time display if images of internal structures of the human body, high spatial resolution, and comprehensive molecular profiling with the combined use of fluorescent probes.

In addition, around 81% of the adult population dying due to coronary heart disease are from the age group of 65 years and above. The growing requirement for diagnosis and surgical procedures for chronic diseases among the increasing geriatric population is fueling demand for infrared imaging spectroscopy.

Near-infrared imaging market in North America accounted for largest market share the global market in 2020, which can be attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing investment in innovative imaging modalities, and high healthcare expenditure in countries in the region. In addition, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of leading providers of near-infrared imaging systems in countries in the region are other factors driving market growth.

Key players in the market include Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Quest Medical Imaging BV, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Medtronic PLC, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, LI-COR Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Leica Microsystems.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Devices Reagents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Cancer Surgeries Cardiovascular Surgeries Gastrointestinal Surgeries Reconstructive Surgeries Preclinical Imaging Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Hospitals Pharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



